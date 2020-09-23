As a number of food companies, including Aunt Jemima’s pancake brand and Cream of Wheat porridge, announced this year that they were rethinking the racist stereotypes in their mascots and labeling, the company that owns Uncle Ben’s rice vowed that it would “evolve” the brand.

The company on Wednesday revealed what that evolution looks like: Uncle Ben’s is now Ben’s Original, according to Mars, the conglomerate behind the rice line.

The new labeling will no longer feature the face of “Uncle Ben,” the older black man whose visage had prompted criticism, particularly after the widespread attention to racial justice issues that followed the killing of George Floyd by police.

“We understand the inequities that were associated with the name and face of the previous brand, and as we announced in June, we have committed to change,” said Fiona Dawson, the global president for Mars food, multi-sales and global customers, in a statement.

Critics said the image of Uncle Ben invoked Jim Crow-era stereotypes of Black people as subservient, and also that the moniker “uncle” was a callback to such tropes. The company had previously attempted to modernize Ben: A short-lived campaign in 2007 depicted him not just as the smiling mascot but as an executive at the company bearing his name.

Mars on Tuesday also announced that it would take steps to address racial inequity, starting with forming a partnership with National Urban League “to support aspiring Black chefs through a scholarship fund,” the company announced. It also plans to commit unspecified resources in Greenville, Miss., where the products have been made for 40 years, including “enhancing educational opportunities for more than 7,500 area students, as well as furthering access to fresh foods,” per the company.

The brand is working on the final designs and expects consumers will see the new packaging on shelves in early 2021, a Mars spokesperson says.

