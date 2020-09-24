To say that soup season has arrived on the back of the cool winds finally alleviating summer’s heat spikes would ignore the fact that there’s a soup for every season, to be sipped for any reason. Soup is all-weather, all-purpose.

That said, now is the time when I start to crave a warm soup. Here are some lighter soups with lots of vegetables for the start of fall, from our Recipe Archives to you.

Spicy Carrot, Tomato, Chorizo and Cilantro Soup, above. Some spicy, smoky chorizo highlights carrots’ earthy sweetness, sweet potatoes and warming spices such as cumin and coriander.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Greek Lentil and Spinach Soup with Lemon. Squash has arrived! A butternut squash adds a touch of fall to this lemony lentil soup.



(Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post; food styling by Nichole Bryant for The Washington Post)

Tuscan Bean and Kale Soup. This chunky soup features plenty of beans and greens. Get all your vegetables all at once! If you want to keep it vegetarian, use vegetable broth and skip the bacon.

[How to make the most flavorful vegetable stock]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pureed Beet Soup With Tahini and Herbed Pistachios. Instead of throwing beets into a salad, change course and blend them into a soup! Tahini thickens and adds nutty nuance, while an herbed pistachio topping rounds out the experience.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Chickpea, Chard and Porcini Soup. Learn to harness the power of dried mushrooms by using them to flavor the broth of this chickpea soup.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Creamy Cauliflower Soup With Mushroom and Hazelnut Topping. This soup doesn’t need a speck of dairy for creaminess; blending cauliflower gets you that result. A crispy, nutty topping adds some texture.

More from Voraciously:

Sourdough tips and resources from a former skeptic

7 recipes featuring fall’s real favorite spice: Cinnamon

Tofu sales skyrocket during the pandemic, as consumers search for affordable meat alternatives