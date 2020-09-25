Chorizo is a seasoned, spicy, super flavorful pork sausage from Spain or Mexico. Mexican-style chorizo is fresh and uncooked, sometimes with other meats blended with the pork. Spanish chorizo is cured, smoked or unsmoked, sweet or spicy depending on the type of paprika used to make it.

Like other sausages, you can incorporate chorizo into so many dishes. And you can even make it yourself. Try our DIY Mexican Chorizo recipe to flavor it your own way, or our Chorizo Verde to incorporate milder flavors, if spicier chorizo isn’t for you. You can even make it vegetarian with this Tofu Chorizo.

Here are some great ways to incorporate a little chorizo in your life. If these aren’t for you, check our Recipe Finder for more ideas.

Arroz con Chorizo, above. This quick saute of rice with bits of chorizo and veggies makes a simple breakfast or lunch and reheats beautifully.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Black Bean Breakfast Burritos. My colleague Becky Krystal likes to keep these adaptable burritos in the freezer for rushed mornings. A little chorizo goes a long way as the perfect kickstart to your day.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Corn and Chorizo Tacos. Smoky chorizo and bright sweet corn are a wonderful match.



(Renee Comet for the Washington Post)

Scallops With Grilled Pineapple and Chorizo. Chorizo and seafood are a great combo. A little sweetness from charred pineapple rounds out the dish.



(Renee Comet for the Washington Post)

Clam and Chorizo Stew With Grilled Bread. This warming, hearty stew will hit the spot when cooler weather rolls in.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post; styling by Bonnie S. Benwick)

Country-Style Pork Ribs With Chorizo Tomato Sauce. It’s pork on pork! The smokiness of the chorizo-based tomato sauce complements creamy chickpeas and pork ribs cooked tender.



(Deb Lindsey for the Washington Post).

Black Bean and Chorizo Nachos. Black beans and chorizo are an excellent topping for crispy nachos.

