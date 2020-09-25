When Marcel Proust wrote that “the heavy curtain of habit conceals from us almost the whole universe,” I’m pretty sure he meant that was a bad thing.

But Proust, though he lived through some pretty nasty business, didn’t have to deal with a nonstop torrent of horror raining on us from Twitter. He never endured a Trump-era news cycle. And he hadn’t tasted a McNugget.

These days, the familiar is comforting and being shielded from the world sounds pretty okay, which is why the new addition to the McDonald’s menu is the kind of innovation we need: That is, not much of one at all. The Golden Arches recently rolled out new spicy chicken McNuggets, with a kick of heat added to the now-classic crispy chicken bits, touting them as an innovation. Hey, the chain crowed in its media release touting them, it’s the first new flavor since nuggets debuted in 1983!

But as we contemplate lives upended by a pandemic and the potential demise of democracy, forgive us for wanting to focus on what’s not new here. Fear not, nugg lovers, these are the crunch-coated pellets you know so well, the ones you might have devoured in the back seat of the station wagon on the way to soccer practices or wolfed down on road trips. They’re McNuggets, my generation’s memory-evoking Proustian madeleine, with merely a touch of spice added to a familiar equation.

I suspect that McDonald’s, with its history of deft, heart-string-pulling marketing, understands just how powerful and soothing those McMemories might be. The chain recently offered for sale a body pillow in the shape of a nugget, so one can literally be cradled in its consoling, fritter-like embrace.

Out of the box, I noticed that the new guys are formed just like their classic older siblings, with irregular shapes aimed at making us forget this is actually not a single piece of bird, but rather an amalgam of parts, smooshed together and fried. The tempura-like coating boasts those familiar crags and crannies.

The difference is the decidedly orangish-red tint that shoots through the crust, courtesy of cayenne and chile pepper, which might make you think the heat level is going to be intense.

It’s not. There’s a little bit of fire that builds the more you eat, but it’s nothing that would even threaten to register on a Scoville scale. For those looking to feel the burn, McDonald’s has a new dipping sauce (more new stuff? can we really deal with this now, RONALD?) called Mighty Hot Sauce.

The brick-red condiment does pack heat, but its vinegary flavors and pepper notes are harsh and unbalanced. Upon tasting it, even my hot-sauce-loving husband shook his head so hard, you’d think someone had accused him of digging Nickelback.

A better match for the spicy nuggets was the chain’s classic and dead-simple honey dipping sauce, which gave each bite a bit of sweet-hot symbiosis. Maybe the honey-mustard might do the same? I considered the combination, and then decided against experimenting even more. Like everyone, I’ve got too much on my plate as it is.

