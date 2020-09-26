The proverbial apple a day is never a problem come fall. But once they really start pouring in, thanks to farm boxes or perhaps an overzealous day trip to your favorite orchard? Those quantities can be too much to eat out of hand.

If you find yourself rich in apples and don’t want to have to make a lot of dishes to use them up, here are some options from our archives that will help you burn through a bunch at once.

Granola Apple Crisp, above. This riff on the comforting classic dessert will help you take care of six apples. Using crunchy granola bars in the topping is a clever move, too.

Slow Cooker Apple Butter. There’s not much more you could ask for here. This quintessential fall spread requires 6 pounds of apples and is almost completely hands off once you peel, core and chop the fruit. Then use the butter in Chai-Spiced Apple Butter Cake. For another spreadable option, see Apple-Hazelnut Spread With Chocolate.

Apple Cranberry Crumb Pie. I can’t go without suggesting a pie, of course, and this one from our Baking Basics newsletter by Joy “the Baker” Wilson is a proven reader favorite.

Old-Fashioned Baked Apples. Give a half-dozen apples a simple, cozy treatment that will have your house smelling absolutely marvelous. See also Dorie Greenspan’s Fall-in-the-Air Baked Apples.

Dorie Greenspan’s Custardy Apple Squares. Speaking of Dorie, I’d be remiss in not mentioning her beloved apple squares, even if they only use three apples.

Apple Cheddar Latkes. There’s no need to wait until Hanukkah. You’ll want to make these all season long. They use a combination of Gala or Honeycrisp and Granny Smith.

Cinnamony Apple Crisps. Do you ever find yourself with lots of apple peelings? Give them new life with a kid-friendly snack that will take care of the peel of 10 apples.



Shredded Green Apple Salad With Fish Sauce + Cilantro. This refreshing combination defies just about every expectation of fall apple dishes. You’ll need four for the recipe.

