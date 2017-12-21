Although mortgage rates this week remained stuck in the same rut they have been in since October, they have started to wander upward.

According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average inched up to 3.94 percent with an average 0.5 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount.) It was 3.93 percent a week ago and 4.30 percent a year ago.

The 15-year fixed-rate average also was higher, moving to 3.38 percent with an average 0.5 point. It was 3.36 percent a week ago and 3.52 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average grew to 3.39 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 3.36 percent a week ago and 3.32 percent a year ago.

Mortgage rates have barely budged since October. The 30-year fixed-rate average has flitted between 3.90 and 3.95 percent the past nine weeks.

But with the yield on the 10-year Treasury jumping to 2.49 percent Wednesday — an increase of 14 basis points since Friday (a basis point is 0.01 percentage point) to its highest level since mid-March — indications are that mortgage rates are headed higher. Home loan rates tend to follow the same path as long-term bond yields. When yields rise, rates follow suit.

Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found that more than two-thirds of the experts it surveyed say rates will rise in the coming week. Shashank Shekhar, chief executive of Arcus Lending, is one who predicts rates will increase.

“With the passage of the tax bill, traders and investors are expecting more growth and inflation,” Shekhar said. “That is driving the yields of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) lower and mortgage rates higher. … Expect to see the continuance of bearish trend towards MBS, which will result in a further rise in mortgage rates.”

Meanwhile, with rates ascending, mortgage applications retreated again last week, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. The market composite index — a measure of total loan application volume – decreased 4.9 percent. The refinance index fell 3 percent, while the purchase index dropped 6 percent.

The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 53.9 percent of all applications.

“We are entering a slower time of the year for mortgage activity, and both purchase and refinance activity decreased over the week,” said Joel Kan, an MBA economist. “Purchase applications were up only 0.8 percent compared to the same week a year ago, the weakest year over year change since April 2017. The refinance share of applications was the highest in a year, although the refi share has risen not because refis are strong, but because purchase activity is so weak. The rebound in housing starts reported this week is another positive signal for the housing market. We are expecting a strong spring market.”