

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 6622 10th St. in Alexandria has a monthly condo fee of $427. (HomeVisit)

When you want more than one bedroom, community amenities, walkability and access to Metro, it can be tough but not impossible to meet your priority list in Northern Virginia and stick to a purchase price of less than $400,000. The average sales price in October was $564,356, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors. An older condo that’s been renovated could be a match.

For example, the condo in Belle View in Alexandria, at 6622 10th St., No. B2, is priced at $270,000 with a monthly condo fee of $427. Property taxes are $3,135 annually. The condo fee covers gas and water bills and a walk-in storage unit.

The Belle View condo community includes a swimming pool, tennis courts, a playground, a walking path and an on-site manager. Residents can walk to a grocery store, a wine shop and a cafe. A Fairfax Connector bus shuttle links the community to the Huntington Metro station. Belle View is a short drive from Old Town Alexandria and Reagan National Airport via the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has 943 square feet, with hardwood floors throughout the unit. The kitchen has been updated with granite counters and cherry counters. Pets are allowed, and parking in the community is included in the sales price.

Assigned schools include Belle View Elementary, Carl Sandburg Middle and West Potomac High, each rated average or slightly below average by GreatSchools.org.

