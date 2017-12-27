

The 5,400-square-foot, four-level estate at 4401 W St. NW near Georgetown is listing for $3.595 million. (HomeVisit)

Among the unique features of the District are the neighborhoods that offer the serenity of a home surrounded by trees and parkland while continuing to provide the convenience of city living.

The house at 4401 W St. NW, recently gutted and renovated from top to bottom, is wrapped by terraces, lawns, trees and parks, yet it is close to Georgetown. Residents can walk through Glover-Archbold Park to reach MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Georgetown University.

Priced at $3.595 million, the house has 5,400 square feet with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The four-level house has an open floor plan on the main level with white oak floors and an open kitchen with floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors to a terrace, Calacatta Gold Silestone counters, white cabinets and stainless-steel Thermador appliances.

The main level also has a double-sided indoor-outdoor fireplace and a second fireplace. Upstairs, the master suite has two walls of floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking the park, a dressing room and a marble bathroom with heated floors. Two more bedrooms, each with a private bathroom, are on the second level. The third floor has another bedroom suite with a full bathroom. Two more bedrooms and two more full bathrooms are on the lower level.

