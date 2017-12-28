

Chicago is among several cities where ATTOM Data Solutions projects home sales will boom in early 2018. (Jim Young/Reuters)

If you live in one of five metro areas in the United States — Colorado Springs, Colo.; Manchester-Nashua, N.H.; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; and Nashville — expect higher-than-normal home sales activity to be reported in the first quarter of 2018.

That’s according to ATTOM Data Solutions, a property data provider, which bases that assessment on loan activity and other indicators in the third quarter of 2017.

ATTOM’s Q3 2017 “Pre-Mover Housing Index,” which uses data collected from purchase loan applications for residential real estate transactions, is based on the ratio of homes with a “pre-mover” flag to the total number of single-family homes and condos in the market. An index number of 100 is above the national average and indicates that an above-average ratio of homes will be sold in the next 30 to 90 days. All five of the top housing markets have an index of 196 or higher.

In addition to the top five metro markets, the other five metro areas in the top 10 with high pre-mover indexes include Rochester, N.Y.; Akron, Ohio; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Providence, R.I.; and Cleveland.

High numbers of pre-movers tend to be in markets with an abundance of available jobs along with at least a “reasonable” supply of homes, according to ATTOM’s analysis.

Large metro markets like Washington, D.C., and Chicago have most of their pre-mover activity in outlying suburbs with more homes for sale or land for new construction, such as Loudoun and Prince William counties in Northern Virginia and Will and Champaign counties in the Chicago suburbs. The other top markets for pre-movers tend to be secondary and tertiary markets rather than larger cities.

