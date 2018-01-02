Using data from the Rockville-based multiple-listing service Bright MLS, we compiled a list of some of the most expensive houses for sale in the Washington area. Listings range from $3.499 million to $10.75 million and include two contemporary-style residences, a Montgomery County farm and a four-lot parcel in Vienna.
• 2815 Woodland Dr. NW, Washington
$10.75 million
Agent: Marilyn Charity, Washington Fine Properties
Built in 2010, this contemporary home in Massachusetts Avenue Heights was designed by Marshall Moya and sits on a nearly half-acre lot overlooking Rock Creek Park. The house has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The great room, which has 20-foot-high ceilings, offers views of the park. The house has slate floors, an elevator, five fireplaces, a whole-house media system, a media room, a wine room, an exercise room, a sauna, a swimming pool, five terraces and an eight-car garage. The house was listed at $13.5 million and $11.5 million last year.
• 5215 Edgemoor Lane, Bethesda
$5.75 million
Agent: Marc Fleisher, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
This home, built in 1913, was renovated and expanded in 2013 by architect George Meyers of GTM Architects, Gibson Builders and interior designer Mary Douglas Drysdale. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence has more than 11,000 square feet and sits on a nearly one-acre lot. The home has a ballroom-size living room with high ceilings and an Italian fireplace mantel. The master suite includes two bathrooms. Buyers also have a right of first refusal for the adjacent 26,700-square-foot lot. The home was listed last year at $9.995 million.
• 2404 Wyoming Ave. NW, Washington
$5.7 million
Agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The Colonial Revival-style mansion in Kalorama has been renovated by Jim Gibson and includes 8,241 square feet with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms on four levels. The house, built in 1921, has high ceilings and classic architectural details, an open kitchen and family room with an exposed-beam ceiling, a home theater, four fireplaces, an elevator and a wine cellar. Two sets of French doors open onto a terrace that overlooks gardens and a heated swimming pool. Three sets of French doors open from the lower level onto a shaded brick patio. This house was listed at $5.95 million last year.
• 1805 Hoban Rd. NW, Washington
$4.995 million
Agent: Ted Gossett, Washington Fine Properties
Built in 1932, this brick home was renovated and expanded in 2016. The 7,800-square-foot home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three fireplaces on four levels. The main level has a formal living room, a large dining room and a family room with a coffered ceiling and a wall with several sets of French doors. The kitchen includes two dishwashers, a professional-grade stove and a wine chiller, and there is a second kitchen on the lower level. The master suite has two bathrooms and two walk-in closets. The property has two terraces and a garden.
• 3611 R St. NW, Washington
$3.695 million
Agents: HRL Partners: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe and Chris Leary with Washington Fine Properties
This contemporary home in the Burleith neighborhood adjacent to Georgetown, built in 2004, has 6,100 square feet on four levels. Each level has its own terrace, and a 1,250-square-foot roof deck provides more outdoor living space. The modern rooms include floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, a two-story living room with a fireplace, high ceilings and a master bathroom with a steam shower, a whirlpool tub and heated floors. The lower level of the house is an apartment with a second kitchen, four guest bedrooms and two bathrooms. Last year, the house was priced at $4.25 million.
• 10231 Leesburg Pike, Vienna
$3.5 million
Agent: Eric Stewart, Long & Foster Real Estate
Unlike many of the other expensive listings this month, this Vienna property is primarily valuable for its land, which includes four lots ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 acres. The land, purchased by Samuel Millard in 1915, includes a house, a garage and a guesthouse. Millard’s parents owned the nearby Colvin Run Mill, and he ran it until he sold it in 1934. The Millards also had a 40-acre family farm named Windswept. The four lots, which are being marketed to builders, are the last of the Millard family’s land.
• 17300 Whites Store Rd., Boyds, Md.
$3.5 million
Agent: Robert Jamison of Charles Jamison LLC
Built in 1983, the mansion at this Montgomery County estate rests on a hilltop on a 155-acre site. The main house has 20,585 square feet with nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. In addition to formal and informal entertaining spaces, which include a family room with built-in seating in a conversation pit, the house has an indoor swimming pool and whirlpool tub. The property also has two additional houses, cropland and a forest.
• 8747 Brook Rd., McLean
$3.499 million
Agent: Kesh Tayal, Wydler Brothers
Built in 2014, this French Manor-style house has 10,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and four fireplaces. The house has an elevator, hardwood flooring, an expansive kitchen with two center islands, and a master suite with a separate sitting room with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The lower level includes a bar, a wine cellar, an exercise room and a media room. The grounds include a five-car garage and a guesthouse with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a deck and a covered patio.