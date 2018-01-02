

The 1951 brick house at 1504 Jasper St. in Silver Spring is listing for $369,900. (TruPlace)

The Washington area as a whole is known for its high housing costs, particularly in the District and nearby suburbs. But buyers looking outside the city will find an abundance of options for a more affordable price to stay under a budget cap of $400,000. Buyers aren’t limited just to small condos or townhouses, either.

For example, the single-family home at 1504 Jasper St. in Silver Spring, priced at $369,900, is in an area without a homeowner association fee, which keeps it affordable. Annual taxes are $3,600. The house was initially listed for $375,000.

Built in 1951, this brick house has 1,192 square feet on two levels with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house includes a wood stove in the living room and has been updated within the past five years with a new roof, windows, air conditioning, light fixtures, hardwood flooring on the main level, paint and a renovated bathroom.

[Three-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial in Silver Spring lists for $369,000]

The basement was finished in 2012 with drywall and recessed lighting and a front porch was added in 2014. The driveway and carport were redone in 2013, and a shed was added to the back yard in 2012. The fenced yard also has a deck. The house has attic storage space.

Assigned schools include Glen Haven Elementary, Sligo Middle and Northwood High. The elementary school and middle school are rated above average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores, while the high school is rated slightly below average.

For more photos, click here.

For more information, contact real estate agent Kathy Whalen with Long & Foster Real Estate at 240-793-6880.