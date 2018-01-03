

Brookland Press is a two-building apartment complex opening in a former warehouse in Washington’s Brookland. (Courtesy of GTM Architects)

It’s no secret that Washington lacks the plethora of former industrial buildings Philadelphia, New York and other cities have.

Yet Washington has a few warehouses and factories that are ripe for conversion into hip residential spaces. Brookland Press — a two-building apartment development in a former warehouse in Northeast — provides the inspiration for renovated and new structures.

The Foundry, a 157-unit apartment building, includes an original warehouse as well as a new section. The Forge, a 139-unit apartment building, was designed by GTM Architects to echo the industrial design of the first building. The project was built by Douglas Development and is managed by Kettler.

Located at 800 Channing Pl. NE, the Forge has a concrete lower level with five stories of wood framing above. The mix of brick and stone and metal nods to the former industrial uses of the neighborhood.

[New townhouse-style condos coming to Brookland]

Both buildings share a pool, a fitness center, indoor and outdoor lounges with a fireplace and fire pits, a game room, a yoga studio, a parking garage, a bike storage area with space for bike repairs, a dog washing space, a conference room, a business center and landscaped grounds with courtyards, a dog-walking zone and a plaza for community events.

The apartments have open floor plans with floor-to-ceiling windows, industrial-style fixtures and finishes, engineered wood plank floors and a full-size washer and dryer. Some units have balconies and terraces.

Rents range from $1,600 for a 377-square-foot studio to $3,100 for a 1,121-square-foot two-bedroom apartment.

For more information, visit www.brooklandpress.com.