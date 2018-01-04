

(Courtesy of Redfin)

Real estate brokerage Redfin rocked the real estate world a few years ago when it introduced a 1 percent sales commission for the full range of listing agent services in Washington and other cities.

Now Redfin is experimenting again — this time with a trial run of “concierge-style” home-selling services in Los Angeles and Washington.

Sellers in those cities can choose to pay a 2 percent listing fee to have Redfin coordinate, supervise and pay for seller preparation services, such as deep cleaning, painting, staging and landscaping.

Each home will have a customized plan for these services that matches the home’s condition.

Redfin Concierge Service, available on homes priced at $500,000 or higher, doesn’t include the buyer’s agent fee, which is usually 2 or 3 percent and paid by the seller.

The 2 percent concierge fee is slightly less than the traditional 2.5 or 3 percent charged by many listing agents. Homeowners can negotiate commission fees with non-Redfin real estate agents.

The 1 percent listing fee is also available for sellers who prefer traditional listing services with Redfin and will do their own home preparation.

For information about selling a home with Redfin, visit redfin.com/why-sell.