Here’s a list of open houses taking place Jan. 6-7 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

2120 Vermont Ave NW #206 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

20004

912 F St NW #907 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

20007

4815 V St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,475,000

20008

2737 Devonshire Pl NW #208 10 am to 11:30 am $1,900

20009

1421 Columbia Rd NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $439,500

1814 19th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,750,000

2020 12th St NW #105 1 pm to 4 pm $479,500

2016 Hillyer Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,250,000

2315 Ontario Rd NW #penthouse 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,900

20010

1412 Oak St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $769,000

20011

3911 Kansas Ave NW #unit 2 1 pm to 3 pm $839,000

1337 Rittenhouse St NW Noon to 2 pm $743,000

NORTHEAST

20002

833 20th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $539,000

1623 11th Pl NE Noon to 2 pm $725,000

1310 Corbin Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $835,000

20017

709 Jackson St NE #3 Noon to 2 pm $569,000

709 Jackson St NE #2 Noon to 2 pm $549,000

709 Jackson St NE #4 Noon to 2 pm $569,000

20019

4898 Sheriff Rd NE 11 am to 12:30 pm $1,100

1000 49th St NE 11 am to 12:30 pm $1,200

SOUTHEAST

20003

1324 E St SE #102 Noon to 2 pm $387,900

1529 E St SE #a 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000

1025 1st St SE #615 1 pm to 3 pm $675,000

524 15th St SE #b 1 pm to 3 pm $799,900

1242 K St SE 9:30 am to 10:30 am $598,500

20019

36 58th St SE Noon to 3 pm $369,000

369 Chaplin St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $290,000

20020

1503 19th St SE Noon to 2 pm $447,500

20032

1137 Trenton Pl SE Noon to 5 pm $405,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

520 N St SW #s318 1 pm to 3 pm $349,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

301 Massachusetts Ave NW #101 1 pm to 4 pm $639,000

555 Massachusetts Ave NW #507 1 pm to 4 pm $445,000

30 Florida Ave NW #5 2 pm to 4 pm $550,000

30 Florida Ave NW #6 2 pm to 4 pm $550,000

1423 1st St NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $998,500

1211 10th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $849,555

131 T St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

777 7th St NW #1004 2 pm to 4 pm $422,000

231 Florida Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $3,450

231 Florida Ave NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $2,350

241 Florida Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $444,000

811 4th St NW #722 Noon to 3 pm $389,900

20004

616 E St NW #323 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900

20006

522 21st St NW #608 2 pm to 4 pm $399,999

20007

2928 P St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $4,125,000

2735 Olive St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $825,000

2801 New Mexico Ave NW #504 1 pm to 3 pm $639,000

3317 Q St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,875,000

3303 Water St NW #5b 2 pm to 4 pm $1,045,000

1320 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,150,000

1648 35th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,670,000

3280 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

1527 31st St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,495,000

47121/2 Reservoir Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000

1307 35 Street St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,993,000

4491 Macarthur Blvd NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $279,000

2820 Bellevue Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,299,000

20008

2939 Van Ness St NW #1144 1 pm to 4 pm $270,000

3100 Connecticut Ave NW #323 2 pm to 4 pm $437,500

3601 Connecticut Ave NW #517/517a 2 pm to 4 pm $495,000

3020 Porter St NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $364,900

20009

1840 Vernon St NW #201 1 pm to 4 pm $469,000

2410 17th St NW #311 1 pm to 4 pm $999,000

2310 Ashmead Pl NW #102 Noon to 2 pm $335,000

1323 Clifton St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

2328 Champlain St NW #413 2 pm to 4 pm $474,900

1615 Q St NW #207 1 pm to 3 pm $474,900

1443 S St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $1,375,000

2305 17th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,000,000

2303 17th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,900

2220 20th St NW #22 1 pm to 3 pm $400,000

1938 Biltmore St NW #d 2 pm to 4 pm $509,900

1801 Clydesdale Pl NW #416 1 pm to 4 pm $174,800

1661 Crescent Pl NW #305 1 pm to 3 pm $1,199,000

1615 Q St NW #404 1 pm to 4 pm $545,000

2100 19th St NW #504 2 pm to 4 pm $339,000

20010

3517 13th St NW #102 1 pm to 4 pm $625,000

1319 Spring Rd NW Noon to 3 pm $999,900

777 Morton St NW ##1a 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

3511 14th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $539,900

3227 Sherman Ave NW #one 2 pm to 4 pm $725,500

3227 Sherman Ave NW #two 2 pm to 4 pm $819,900

3229 Sherman Ave NW #one 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

20011

5110 5th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $775,000

4120 14th St NW #b1 2 pm to 4 pm $214,900

430 Taylor St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $919,000

18 Milmarson Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $619,000

616 Ingraham St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $634,999

20015

3344 Military Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,219,000

5363 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,747,000

2715 Tennyson St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,750,000

20016

4200 Cathedral Ave NW #916 1 pm to 3:30 pm $295,000

5032 Dana Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #142b 1 pm to 3 pm $280,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #146b 2 pm to 4 pm $294,900

4301 Massachusetts Ave NW #5014 1 pm to 3 pm $389,000

2948 University Ter NW 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $4,375,000

3515 Woodley Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $6,199,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #710e 1 pm to 4 pm $259,900

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #711e 1 pm to 4 pm $209,900

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #745b 1 pm to 3 pm $215,000

20036

1325 18th St NW #510 1 pm to 3 pm $439,000

1526 17th St NW #405 1 pm to 3 pm $349,000

1718 P St NW #919 1 pm to 3 pm $565,000

20037

1124 25th St NW #202 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm $340,000

1111 23rd St NW #3g 2 pm to 4 pm $929,000

2425 L St NW #206 2 pm to 4 pm $985,000

NORTHEAST

20002

528 8th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,475,000

1311 H St NE #u-2 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900

50 Florida Ave NE #522 Noon to 4 pm $438,100

50 Florida Ave NE #302 Noon to 4 pm $499,200

50 Florida Ave NE #501 Noon to 4 pm $426,100

50 Florida Ave NE #418 Noon to 4 pm $637,300

50 Florida Ave NE #221 Noon to 4 pm $801,950

1405 Staples St NE #4 11 am to 1 pm $365,000

1839 D St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

1839 D St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $574,900

51 Quincy Pl NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $829,000

20017

4004 8th St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $349,555

20018

2908 26th St NE 1:30 pm to 4 pm $750,000

2209 14th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $349,999

3716 31st Pl NE Noon to 2 pm $699,900

20019

4941 Blaine St NE 2 pm to 5 pm $409,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1391 Pennsylvania Ave SE #221 1 pm to 4 pm $379,900

1301 Potomac Ave SE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $815,000

1301 Potomac Ave SE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $765,000

322 Adolf Cluss Ct SE Noon to 3 pm $1,825,000

324 Adolf Cluss Ct SE Noon to 3 pm $1,825,000

1414 E St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,125,000

20019

5519 B St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $319,999

3454 Nash Pl SE 1 pm to 3 pm $595,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

800 4th St SW #s104 1 pm to 4 pm $275,000