

The 680-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 1658 West Virginia Ave. NE in D.C.’s Trinidad is listing for $299,900. (HomeVisit)

When the median sales price for a home is $550,000, as reported by Rockville-based Bright MLS, home buyers in Washington may need to make some compromises. A condo, provided the monthly fees are not too high, can be a good option.

In addition, buyers in the District should think carefully about how much space they must have as opposed to how much space they prefer. While many people want a second bedroom for guests or an office, it’s possible a den or alcove could provide those functions.

For example, the condo at 1658 West Virginia Ave. NE, #202, could be labeled as a two-bedroom unit or as a one-bedroom and den condo. The unit has 680 square feet and two bathrooms. Priced at $299,900, the condo has a monthly fee of $280 per month. Annual property taxes are $448. One secured parking space is included in the condo fee. Pets are allowed.

The condo, on the top floor of the building, has a living room open to the kitchen, which has a gas range and granite counters. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a second closet, along with a private full bathroom with subway tiles on the walls. The bedrooms are carpeted and the living room and kitchen have Pergo laminate wood flooring. The condo also has a washer and dryer in the unit.

The building, in the Trinidad neighborhood, is near H Street, Union Market and NOMA. Assigned schools are Wheatley Education Campus for preschool through eighth grade and Dunbar High, both rated below-average based on test scores by GreatSchools.org.

For more information, contact real estate agent Stephanie Bredahl of Washington Fine Properties at 202-821-5145.