

This vacation rental in Gatlinburg, Tenn., is among the properties that will be featured on the new A&E Network show “Vacation Rental Potential.” (Courtesy of HomeAway)

If you’re among the 25 million people who watch HGTV’s “House Hunters” each month, you know the drill: The prospective home buyers make a list of priorities, visit three properties and choose one to buy.

Now HomeAway, a vacation-rental-home platform, has teamed with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to produce “Vacation Rental Potential,” which airs on A&E Network.

The hook with this show is that the shoppers are looking for a vacation home to buy with the help of income from short-term rentals. The buyers compare three vacation homes and weigh the location, price and design preferences, as well as the potential rental income, to choose which one to buy. Buyers will be able to review rental income information from HomeAway on each of three properties in their preferred resort area.

[Bayside vacation home with stained-glass transoms lists for $750,000]

The average vacation rental property on HomeAway grosses approximately $30,000 per year in rental income, which many owners use to pay down the mortgage on their property.

The series will visit 10 popular areas for vacation rentals, including: Park City, Utah; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Breckinridge, Colo.; Gatlinburg, Tenn.; and South Walton, Fla.

Viewers can participate in the program by renting properties that have been showcased for their own vacations. As soon as the property is chosen, the buyers make it available to viewers and others through the HomeAway.com rental site.

For more information, visit www.HomeAway.com/vrp.

To see a trailer of the program, click here.