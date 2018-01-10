

Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri of HGTV’s “Kitchen Cousins” are to appear at the upcoming Home + Remodeling Show in Dulles, Va. (Home + Remodeling Show)

If you plan to renovate or redecorate in 2018, consider jump starting your plans with a visit to the Home + Remodeling Show coming Jan. 19-21 to the Dulles Expo Center.

Attendees can see presentations by HGTV’s “Kitchen Cousins,” Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri, as well as John Loecke and Jason Oliver Nixon, owners of the Madcap Cottage interior design firm.

A 1,400-square-foot custom home will be built and furnished to demonstrate design and color trends and a booth will be set up to demonstrate DIY lighting fixtures.

[When your home no longer meets your needs, renovating — instead of moving — may be your best bet]

For hands-on activities, attendees can participate in a workshop sponsored by Stylish Patina to paint a customized item or learn about chalk paint. A family zone will be open with face painting, an obstacle course and other activities.

The Home + Remodeling Show takes place at the Dulles Expo Center at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 19 and 20, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 21. Tickets are $9 online and $12 at the door.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.homeandremodelingshow.com.