Americans move less frequently than they used to: According to the Census Bureau, 11 percent of the U.S. population moved between 2015 and 2016, down from 20 percent in 1948, when the bureau began tracking moving behavior.

For people who are moving, the No. 1 choice in 2017 was Washington, according to Updater, a relocation technology platform.

The survey, which looked at data from Jan. 1 to Oct. 1, found that the top 15 destinations for movers were:

• Washington

• Dallas-Fort Worth

• Los Angeles

• New York

• Atlanta

• Austin

• Houston

• Philadelphia

• San Francisco

• Chicago

• Orlando

• Seattle

• Denver

• Boston

• Phoenix

“Washington’s position on our list demonstrates that the city is an attractive destination for reasons that extend well beyond its traditional reputation for the government, lobbying and defense,” says David Greenberg, chief executive of Updater.

“D.C. has long been known as recession-proof and traditional because of the government’s presence,” Greenberg added. “Yet in the last few years, the city has become a vibrant hub for entrepreneurs, opened beautiful bike lanes and trails, energized neighborhoods like H Street, and welcomed an influx of incredible restaurants.”

Eric Pearson, president of Pearson Smith Realty in Washington, echoes Greenberg’s comments.

“It really is no surprise the Washington, D.C., region is a top destination for Americans,” says Pearson. “It has plentiful jobs, strong schools and a diversity of lifestyle options. The region is nationally ranked for its high quality of life, supported by abundant amenities, including museums, entertainment venues, restaurants, wineries and breweries, and numerous hiking and biking trails, that is second to none.”

