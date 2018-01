Here’s a list of open houses taking place Jan. 13-14 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

1720 New Jersey Ave NW #202 1 pm to 3 pm $2,350

1720 New Jersey Ave NW #303 1 pm to 3 pm $3,100

1720 New Jersey Ave NW #401 1 pm to 3 pm $3,250

1720 New Jersey Ave NW #101 1 pm to 3 pm $2,700

1605 7th St NW #b-2 2 pm to 3:30 pm $3,000

475 New York Ave NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $424,900

1010 Massachusetts Ave NW #709 1 pm to 3 pm $610,000

36 Q St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $549,000

20007

2801 New Mexico Ave NW #1118 1:30 pm to 4 pm $575,000

20009

1333 Euclid St NW #ph-3 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

1954 Columbia Rd NW #508 1 pm to 4 pm $235,000

1421 Columbia Rd NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $439,500

2019 R St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,995,000

20010

3409 Brown St NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $349,900

1451 Park Rd NW #401 1 pm to 3 pm $325,000

3511 14th St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $539,900

3227 Sherman Ave NW #one 2 pm to 4 pm $725,500

3227 Sherman Ave NW #two 2 pm to 4 pm $819,900

3229 Sherman Ave NW #one 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

20011

4120 14th St NW #b1 2 pm to 4 pm $214,900

36 Sherman Cir NW 2 pm to 4 pm $889,000

20016

4735 Butterworth Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000

20036

1301 20th St NW #111 2 pm to 4:30 pm $540,000

NORTHEAST

20002

336 15th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $875,000

336 15th St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $925,000

1122 Morse St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $552,400

908 8th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $629,000

20011

700 Kennedy St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $549,500

20017

3300 9th St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000

709 Jackson St NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $549,000

709 Jackson St NE #4 1 pm to 4 pm $569,000

709 Jackson St NE #3 1 pm to 4 pm $569,000

20018

4418 Eastern Ave NE Noon to 3 pm $699,993

3216 Central Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $899,900

SOUTHEAST

20003

1500 Pennsylvania Ave SE #107 1 pm to 4 pm $379,900

1500 Pennsylvania Ave SE #410 1 pm to 4 pm $479,900

324 Adolf Cluss Ct SE Noon to 2 pm $1,825,000

524 15th St SE #b 1 pm to 3 pm $799,900

1363 K St SE #d 1 pm to 4 pm $267,999

20019

36 58th St SE Noon to 3 pm $369,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

520 N St SW #s318 2 pm to 4 pm $349,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

1909 8th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $810,000

811 4th St NW #1101 2 pm to 4 pm $425,000

2004 11th St NW #140 1 pm to 4 pm $412,500

1001 L St NW #409 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

1804 1st St NW #a 1 pm to 4 pm $845,000

475 New York Ave NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

14 O St NW #14-A 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900

70 Rhode Island Ave NW #204 2 pm to 4 pm $535,000

1117 10th St NW #312 1 pm to 3 pm $479,000

231 Florida Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $3,450

231 Florida Ave NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $2,350

240 Q St NW #ph #1 1 pm to 3 pm $995,000

240 Q St NW #ph #2 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,000

20004

912 F St NW #505 1 pm to 3 pm $2,295,000

915 E St NW #613 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000

20005

1239 Vermont Ave NW #608 2 pm to 4 pm $449,200

1451 N St NW #4 1 pm to 3 pm $1,190,000

1211 13th St NW #701 2 pm to 4 pm $695,000

20007

1307 35th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,993,000

2655 41st St NW #205 2 pm to 4 pm $275,000

4815 V St NW Noon to 2 pm $1,475,000

3100 N St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $550,000

2820 Bellevue Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,299,000

3324 Dent Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,395,000

1618 32nd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,549,000

1320 29th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,995,000

1314 34th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,150,000

3280 N St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,795,000

2525 P St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,595,000

1657 31st St NW #301 1 pm to 3 pm $630,000

1415 33rd St, NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,375,000

20008

2123 California St NW #e5 2 pm to 4 pm $639,555

3100 Connecticut Ave NW #419 1 pm to 3 pm $275,000

4444 Connecticut Ave NW #403 1 pm to 4 pm $369,000

2122 California St NW #358 2 pm to 4 pm $352,500

2737 Devonshire Pl NW #208 1 pm to 2:30 pm $1,900

20009

1937 Biltmore St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,925,000

1854 Mintwood Pl NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $550,000

1401 Q St NW #402 1 pm to 4 pm $999,900

1210 R St NW #b14 1 pm to 4 pm $345,000

1601 18th St NW #412 11 am to 1 pm $269,900

1730 16th St NW #4 1 pm to 3 pm $549,900

2016 Hillyer Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,250,000

2305 18th St NW #207 1 pm to 3 pm $450,000

2410 17th St NW #311 1 pm to 4 pm $999,000

2125 14th St NW #311w 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

2001 16th St NW #405 1 pm to 4 pm $389,000

1429 R St NW #a 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

1717 Euclid St NW #4 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000

1717 Euclid St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $638,999

1717 Euclid St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $588,999

1615 Q St NW #207 1 pm to 3 pm $474,900

1443 S St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,375,000

20010

1001 Monroe St NW #4 1 pm to 4 pm $999,999

20011

1325 Taylor St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

5511 Colorado Ave NW #401 1 pm to 3 pm $477,000

1308 Delafield Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $835,000

5605 2nd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $570,000

20012

6827 4th St NW #304 2 pm to 4 pm $430,000

7827 13th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $749,000

20015

3344 Military Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,219,000

6922 33rd St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $4,250

5429 30th Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $949,999

5651 Moreland St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,850,000

6940 Oregon Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,999,000

5363 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,747,000

2715 Tennyson St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,750,000

20016

4301 Massachusetts Ave NW #5014 1 pm to 3 pm $389,000

3901nw Cathedral Ave NW #618 1 pm to 3 pm $279,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #1018w 1 pm to 3 pm $234,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #745b 1 pm to 3 pm $215,000

4301 Massachusetts Ave NW #a214 1 pm to 3 pm $399,000

4926 43rd Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,975,000

5032 Dana Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,750,000

20036

1718 P St NW #919 1 pm to 3 pm $565,000

2002 Massachusetts Ave NW #penthouse #4 1 pm to 4 pm $2,550,000

20037

2515 K St NW #510 3 pm to 5 pm $299,900

2425 L St NW #908 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,900

1177 22nd St NW #6l 1 pm to 3 pm $1,580,000

1177 22nd St NW #9a 1 pm to 3 pm $1,950,000

2141 P St NW #1001 1 pm to 3 pm $479,500

730 24th St NW #906/907 2 pm to 4 pm $695,000

2501 Pennsylvania Ave NW #2a 1 pm to 3 pm $2,250,000

NORTHEAST

20002

528 8th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,475,000

1310 Corbin Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $835,000

318 Rhode Island Ave NE #b1 2 pm to 4 pm $249,900

1405 Staples St NE #2 11 am to 1 pm $349,900

1311 H St NE #u-2 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900

50 Florida Ave NE #522 Noon to 4 pm $438,100

50 Florida Ave NE #302 Noon to 4 pm $499,200

50 Florida Ave NE #501 Noon to 4 pm $426,100

50 Florida Ave NE #418 Noon to 4 pm $637,300

50 Florida Ave NE #221 Noon to 4 pm $801,950

701 Florida Ave NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $1,585

1125 Maryland Ave NE #7 Noon to 2 pm $249,000

1311 H St NE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900

1112 Raum St NE 2 pm to 3 pm $1,250

2423 3rd St NE Noon to 4 pm $849,900

641 11th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $815,000

619 Lexington Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,699,999

500 25th Pl NE #301 2 pm to 4 pm $494,500

20017

1239 Emerson St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $576,123

5000 6th Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $499,000

509 Franklin St NE #unit 1 2 pm to 4 pm $749,900

20018

3406 Summit Ct NE #3406 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000

20019

1022 49th Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $425,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1841 Independence Ave SE Noon to 2 pm $695,000

1529 E St SE #a 2 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

1345 Pennsylvania Ave SE #6 1 pm to 3 pm $539,000

20032

634 Chesapeake St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $359,900

SOUTHWEST

20024

1301 Delaware Ave SW #n-303 1 pm to 3 pm $260,000