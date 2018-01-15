

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse at 11975 Greywing Ct. in Reston is listing for $398,000. (NoVa Virtual Tours/Frank Polley)

Finding a house with the space and style you want and a budget of $400,000 can be difficult in the pricey suburbs of Washington. The median home price in Fairfax County was $485,000 in November 2017, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors. For budget-conscious buyers, a townhouse can be a good option.

For example, the townhouse at 11975 Greywing Ct. in Reston, priced at $398,000, has 1,750 square feet. Homeowner association dues are $142 per month and annual property taxes are $4,212. The townhouse has an attached carport for one car.

Built in 1972, the three-level, contemporary style townhouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The main level includes an open floor plan with hardwood flooring in the living and dining area and a powder room. The living room also has a wood-burning fireplace and a sliding glass door to a patio. The kitchen has been updated with stainless-steel appliances and granite counters.

Upstairs are a laundry room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms, both updated. The third level is a loft for use as a home office, play area or guest space. Both the front and back of this townhouse have space for outdoor entertaining.

Residents are part of the Reston Community Association, which includes swimming pools, tennis courts, community centers, walking paths and more. The Hunters Woods shopping center is less than a half mile from the townhouse and the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station is approximately two miles.

Schools include Dogwood Elementary, Langston Hughes Middle and South Lakes High. The elementary school and high school are rated below average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores and the middle school is rated above average.

For more information, contact real estate agent Jo Haring with Weichert Realtors at 703-850-9757.