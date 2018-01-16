1 of 10 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Inside LeBron James’s new Los Angeles mansion View Photos The $23 million property has 16,000 square feet, eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Caption The $23 million property has 16,000 square feet, eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. LeBron James’s newly constructed $23 million mansion in Los Angeles has a private back yard that extends past the length of the house, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com . The property has an oversized luxury pool and an open-air cabana. The sloping hillsides with heavily concentrated tree plantings provide extra privacy. Courtesy of Trulia Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Superstar LeBron James has doubled down on the Los Angeles housing market. Last month, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, he purchased a $23 million gated property in the same Brentwood neighborhood where in 2015 he bought a $21 million home.

James, 33, has won three NBA championships — two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his current team. He owns a third mansion in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The newly built 16,000-square-foot house has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and high-end features such as a VIP guest suite, elevator, 1,500-bottle wine cellar and 10-car garage showroom.



The foyer of the James home has a 14-foot ceiling and antique marble floors. (Courtesy of Trulia)

In the foyer, 14-foot ceilings and antique marble floors reclaimed from Spanish villas provide an elegant entryway. At the rear of the house, full-length windows, some of which act as operable doors, draw in lots of natural light.

On the first floor, the home’s open-plan kitchen acts as a bridge between the great room and the dining room with wide entryways. Marble countertops, bright white cabinets, a walk-in fridge and La Cornue range give the kitchen the appearance of a private restaurant.

The great room adds a casual lounge area adjacent to the kitchen. From this perspective, the gold accents of the kitchen show off their functional side. The sculpted gold posts on either corner of the island give the impression of table legs, making the island feel more like a dining room table than a kitchen countertop.



The lower level of the home has a soundproof theater. (Courtesy of Trulia)

The lower level of the home has one of several entertainment zones. A soundproof theater has a state-of-the-art sound system, and a cigar lounge has the same air purifying technology found in many casinos. The adjacent bar is built with an onyx countertop that appears to glow in the dark.

The home gym provides plenty of space for any professional athlete to keep all the equipment needed to stay in shape. A steam room, sauna, expansive shower and massage room are connected to the gym.



The master bedroom has two walk-in closets, a fireplace and a private patio. (Courtesy of Trulia)

The master suite has its own private wing with dual bathrooms and walk-in closets. The wing comes with a private patio, marble fireplace and a private service entrance. The upstairs home office stays consistent with the rest of the home’s floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open to a patio, but here darker colors bring a subdued hue to the room.

A marble bench separates the bathtub and shower in one of two bathrooms attached to the master suite. One of the two master bathrooms has a private service entrance.

The private back yard extends past the length of the house, giving ample room for the oversized luxury pool. An open air cabana at the far end allows for more shaded outdoor lounge space. The sloping hillsides with heavily concentrated tree plantings provide extra privacy. A full outdoor kitchen comes with a built-in barbecue, several refrigerators, an ice machine and professional-grade beer taps. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors create a seamless transition between the indoor and outdoor living spaces.



Besides the newly built estate in Los Angeles, LeBron James owns another mansion in Los Angeles and one in Akron, Ohio, where he grew up. (Jim Mone/AP)

A roof terrace provides another outdoor entertaining space with two fire pits, a pizza oven, large lounge areas and direct access to the elevator into the main house.

With densely planted trees and hedges surrounding the property, James has achieved the utmost privacy while still gaining views of the Pacific Ocean and downtown Los Angeles. The only thing missing is a basketball court.