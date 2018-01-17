

The 1890 six-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate at 26849 Double Mill Rd. on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is listed at $5.995 million. (HomeVisit)

If you relish the idea of living in a resort all year and you have deep pockets, the historic estate at 26849 Double Mill Rd. in Easton, Md., may beckon.

The Eastern Shore estate rests on 10 acres that include a tennis court, a basketball court, a skeet shooting range, a swimming pool and a dock on the Tred Avon River for fishing and boating. The dock has two boat lifts, running water and electricity. The grounds also include a separate guest house with a water view, beamed ceilings, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom. Two garages on the property have space for seven cars. The parking bays are tall enough to accommodate boats in the off-season.

The main house, with an original structure built in 1890, includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four fireplaces and more than 7,500 square feet of living space.

[French villa-styled waterfront home in Annapolis, Md., lists for $3.95 million]

The house is listed at $5.995 million. The main level includes a great room with three sets of French doors to a flagstone patio, coffered ceilings and built-in cabinets. This level also has a large kitchen with two islands with marble counters, two ovens, two dishwashers, a refrigerator plus two refrigerator drawers and a wine cooler, a stand-alone icemaker and two freezers.

The house has two master suites — one on the first floor with a screened-in porch and one on the second level with a sitting room with a fireplace and a private balcony.

The estate rests on land between Easton and St. Michaels, so residents and guests can get to either town for shops and restaurants.

For more photos and information, click here or contact real estate agent Rob Lacaze with Long & Foster Real Estate at 410-310-7835.