

The private Beach Club at the 52-story Biscayne Beach development in Miami includes an L-shaped swimming pool on a beach with cabanas, fire pits, a beach volleyball court, an outdoor beach bar and pool, and beach-side food and beverage service. (Kim Sargent Photography)

Fans of the Bravo TV show “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” which ran from 2003-2007, likely remember interior designer Thom Filicia.

His latest project, the first time he has ventured into a condo development, is Biscayne Beach in Miami, where he designed the interior finishes for the residences as well as common areas and amenity spaces for residents, including the first private beach club overlooking Biscayne Bay.

The 52-story tower, in downtown Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, features “beach chic” designs with a mix of travertine stone, bronze metallic, gray wood, textured walls and furniture from the designer’s Home Collection.

The private Beach Club includes an L-shaped swimming pool on a beach with cabanas, fire pits, a beach volleyball court, an outdoor beach bar and pool, and beach-side food and beverage service.

[For rare-air set, new high-rise condos in Miami will let buyers take the James Bond fantasy further]

The building also has a full-service spa, a children’s water park and game room, an indoor/outdoor great room with dining and entertaining areas, a fitness center, and an outdoor kitchen.

Biscayne Beach, a joint venture of Two Roads Development and GTIS Partners, includes 391 units at 2900 NE Seventh Ave. The condo development includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units, townhouse-style beach-house units and two-level penthouses with private rooftop pools and terraces.

Prices range from $400,000 to $9.4 million. The remaining units are priced from $1.6 million to $9.4 million.

For more information, visit biscaynebeachresidences.com.