

(Photo by TruPlace) Although Longview has been renovated many times, most recently in 2008, some original features remain.

Not long after James Wren designed the church that would give Falls Church its name, he built this home, using some of the bricks left over from the church’s construction.

Wren, whose long and productive life contributed significantly to the Falls Church community, is far less known than his contemporaries. He dined with George Washington and provided hospitality to Thomas Jefferson and James Madison.

[Inside LeBron James’s new Los Angeles mansion]

But, unlike Washington, Jefferson or Madison, Wren’s contributions were confined to a small region in Northern Virginia. He was a member of the Fairfax militia during the Revolutionary War. At various points in his life, he was an architect, a builder, a planter, a farmer, a church vestryman, a court justice, a sheriff, a county official and an innkeeper.

Wren, who is thought to be the great-grandson of noted architect Christopher Wren, who designed London’s St. Paul Cathedral, is perhaps best known for designing the Falls Church.

1 of 92 Full Screen Autoplay Close Capitol Hill stone rowhouse McLean Tudor Colonial house in Delaplane, Va. National Park Seminary sorority house Cabin John house House at Merry-Go-Round Farm Skip Ad × Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region View Photos The Washington Post’s picks of local distinguished homes on the market. Caption The Washington Post’s picks of local distinguished homes on the market. Built in 1770, Longview in Falls Church, Va., was once home to James Wren. It is listed at $1,075,000. Photo by TruPlace Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

In 1734, the Anglican Truro Parish built a wooden church on the road to the Little Falls of the Potomac. It became known as the Falls Church in 1759, long before the city took that name.

By the mid-1760s, the community around the church had prospered, and the parish turned to Wren to design a Georgian-style church. Not long after it was completed, Wren built his home, Longview.

[1890 six-bedroom, seven-bathroom waterfront estate on Maryland’s Eastern Shore listing for $5.995 million]

The Falls Church was not the only building designed by Wren. He also designed the Fairfax County Courthouse, Christ Church in Alexandria and Pohick Church in Colchester.

Wren bought the land for Longview in 1759 but didn’t build the house until after the church was completed. According to a research paper written by Deborah A. Harsch for her 1975 Colonial Architecture class at William & Mary, bricks left over from the church were used by Wren to build his house. They can be found in the chimneys and the foundation.



(Photo by TruPlace) The bricks in the chimneys and foundation are thought to be the same ones used in the Falls Church.

What was once a small plantation house has changed a great deal over the years. The original front is now the back of the house. Additions have increased its size. Still, echoes of the past can be found.

“Longview’s importance in American history lies not so much in its architectural merit as in its connection with the family who built and lived in it for over a hundred years,” Harsch wrote.

Although no documented proof exists of Washington, Jefferson or Madison visiting Longview, some evidence suggests that Madison may have spent the night there after fleeing Washington in 1814.

Jefferson and Madison both stopped at Wren’s tavern on Broad Street on their way to Washington in 1800.

After Wren died in 1815, his son John Wren inherited Longview. John Wren died six years later, and the property passed to his son Albert.

Albert Wren did not live at Longview. He built another home on the land. His daughter Verlinda and her husband, Robert Darne, moved into the house in 1843. Their son John R. Darne, the last of the Wren descendants to live at Longview, died in 1903.

In 1956, Carey Construction bought the land surrounding Longview and developed it into the Wren-Dale Acres subdivision.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,850-square-foot house is listed at $1,075,000. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Listing: 2606 Ogden St., Falls Church, Va.

Listing agent: Judith Gamble, Avery-Hess Realtors

Previous House of the Week

More in Real Estate:

Downsizing baby boomers face a key decision: Is it better to rent or to buy?

Did the tax code overhaul kill home equity loans?

Fixed mortgage rates continue their upward climb