Here’s a list of open houses taking place Jan. 20-21 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

1706 10th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,629,000

20007

2325 42nd St NW #209 1 pm to 3 pm $389,000

3513 R St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,219,000

20008

2700 Woodley Rd NW Noon to 4 pm $8,600

2700 Woodley Rd NW #penthouse – Varies Noon to 4 pm $10,950

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #108 Noon to 2 pm $429,000

2854 Connecticut Ave NW #23 1 pm to 3 pm $289,900

5168 Linnean Ter NW 4:30 pm to 6 pm $5,000

20009

1789 Lanier Pl NW #21 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

1975 Biltmore St NW #4 1 pm to 3 pm $799,900

20010

3511 14th St NW #1 Noon to 3 pm $539,900

3511 14th St NW #2 Noon to 3 pm $549,000

20011

5120 7th St NW 11 am to 1 pm $2,495

4800 Georgia Ave NW #105 1 pm to 4 pm $420,000

3911 Kansas Ave NW #unit 2 2 pm to 4 pm $829,000

36 Sherman Cir NW 2 pm to 4 pm $889,000

1413 Varnum Street NW 2 pm to 4 pm $368,000

20015

6114 Nevada Ave NW 1:30 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000

3709 Northampton St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,249,000

20016

4200 Cathedral Ave NW #210 1 pm to 3 pm $2,350

4117 48th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,850,000

4295 Embassy Park Dr NW 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

NORTHEAST

20002

648 C St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,648,000

20017

1429 Otis St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $775,000

1239 Emerson St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $576,123

20018

2618 Coleman Lane NE Noon to 5 pm $715,000

4418 Eastern Ave NE Noon to 3 pm $699,993

20036

1325 18th St NW #302 Noon to 2 pm $485,000

1325 18th St NW #302 Noon to 2 pm $2,600

SOUTHEAST

20003

611 D St SE #4c 11 am to 2 pm $849,000

20019

744 51st St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $379,900

20020

4012 Alabama Ave SE 2 pm to 4 pm $368,000

1316 Ridge Pl SE Noon to 2 pm $2,500

20032

1212 Barnaby Ter SE 2 pm to 4 pm $369,900

SOUTHWEST

20024

1301 Delaware Ave SW #n-303 1 pm to 3 pm $260,000

520 N St SW #s318 1 pm to 3 pm $349,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

6 R St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $749,900

6 R St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $769,900

1301 1st St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $799,900

777 7th St NW #1028 1 pm to 3 pm $425,000

1001 L St NW #409 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

2030 8th St NW #403 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

20004

912 F St NW #907 1 pm to 3 pm $750,000

20005

1133 14th St NW #808 Noon to 2 pm $664,900

1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #305 1 pm to 4 pm $449,500

1213 N St NW #b 1 pm to 4 pm $849,999

20007

1415 33rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,375,000

3611 R St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,295,000

1648 35th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,670,000

1527 31st St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,495,000

2928 P St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $4,125,000

2516 Q St NW #c301 1 pm to 3 pm $1,125,000

2725 39th St NW #407 2 pm to 4 pm $324,900

1307 35th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,993,000

2655 41st St NW #205 2 pm to 4 pm $275,000

2820 Bellevue Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,299,000

3324 Dent Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $3,395,000

1415 33rd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,375,000

20008

3204 Rowland Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,500,000

2123 California St NW #e5 2 pm to 4 pm $615,000

2845 Mcgill Ter NW 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm $4,995,000

3309 Macomb St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,700,000

2712 Ordway St NW #4 1 pm to 4 pm $369,000

4444 Connecticut Ave NW #403 1 pm to 4 pm $369,000

2939 Van Ness St NW #706 2 pm to 4 pm $500,000

4700 Connecticut Ave NW #500 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $499,900

20009

2020 12th St NW #105 1 pm to 4 pm $479,500

1401 Q St NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $999,900

1401 Q St NW #301 1 pm to 3 pm $675,000

2440 16th St NW #114 1 pm to 3 pm $469,000

1919 Belmont Rd NW #77 1 pm to 4 pm $565,000

2901 16th St NW #603 1 pm to 4 pm $300,000

1920 S St NW #405 1 pm to 3 pm $359,000

2032 Belmont Rd NW #622 2 pm to 4 pm $399,900

1907 Kalorama Pl NW #18 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

2410 17th St NW #311 2 pm to 4 pm $999,000

20010

1001 Monroe St NW #4 1 pm to 4 pm $999,999

777 Morton St NW ##1a 2 pm to 4 pm $849,000

20011

5605 2nd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,850

5605 2nd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $570,000

111 Varnum St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $640,000

111 Varnum St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $564,000

111 Varnum St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $762,000

4120 14th St NW #b1 2 pm to 4 pm $214,900

421 Farragut St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

5511 Colorado Ave NW #401 1 pm to 3 pm $450,000

20012

1203 Geranium St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $749,000

20015

5363 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

2715 Tennyson St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,750,000

3043 Oliver St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,135,000

3344 Military Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,219,000

5429 30th Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $949,999

2769 Unicorn Lane NW 11 am to 1 pm $1,000,000

5500 Nebraska Ave NW Noon to 3 pm $1,149,900

5651 Moreland St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,850,000

20016

3101 New Mexico Ave NW #533 1 pm to 3 pm $585,000

3310 Idaho Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,350,000

4926 43rd Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,975,000

3720 Alton Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,349,000

5032 Dana Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,750,000

4101 Cathedral Ave NW #917 2 pm to 4 pm $424,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #245b 1 pm to 3 pm $193,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #405b 1 pm to 3 pm $270,000

3211 Wisconsin Ave NW ##103 1 pm to 3 pm $669,900

3211 Wisconsin Ave NW #201 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

3211 Wisconsin Ave NW #001 1 pm to 3 pm $299,900

3211 Wisconsin Ave NW #101 1 pm to 3 pm $629,900

3211 Wisconsin Ave NW #102 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

3211 Wisconsin Ave NW ###ph 1 pm to 3 pm $1,450,900

4301 Massachusetts Ave NW #5014 1 pm to 3 pm $389,000

5004 Klingle St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,475,000

3650 39th St NW #a517 11 am to 1 pm $2,700

3227 Sutton Pl NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $665,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #745b 1 pm to 3 pm $215,000

20036

1718 P St NW #919 1 pm to 3 pm $565,000

2002 Massachusetts Ave NW #penthouse #4 1 pm to 4 pm $2,550,000

1526 17th St NW #405 Noon to 2 pm $349,000

1330 New Hampshire Ave NW #625 1 pm to 3 pm $485,000

20037

2425 L St NW #527 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,900

2401 H St NW #215 1 pm to 3 pm $312,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1839 D St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

1653 Trinidad Ave NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $278,000

1409 G St NE #26 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

1823 D St NE #d Noon to 4 pm $589,000

1823 D St NE #b Noon to 4 pm $379,000

1257 16th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $485,000

1948 Bennett Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $575,000

336 15th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $875,000

336 15th St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000

1311 H St NE #u-2 1 pm to 4 pm $579,900

50 Florida Ave NE #221 Noon to 4 pm $801,950

701 Florida Ave NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $1,585

1311 H St NE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900

20011

700 Kennedy St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $549,500

20017

3310 7th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $899,900

4216 12th Pl NE Noon to 3 pm $790,000

20019

118 35th St NE 1 pm to 3:30 pm $327,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

1414 E St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,125,000

1391 Pennsylvania Ave SE #m10 Noon to 2 pm $594,900

1115 East Capitol St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $2,175,000

1207 I St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $650,000

309 9th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $559,000

324 Adolf Cluss Ct SE Noon to 2 pm $1,825,000

1000 New Jersey Ave SE #501 1 pm to 3 pm $399,500

1529 E St SE #a 1 pm to 3 pm $1,150,000

900 11th St SE #210 1 pm to 4 pm $669,900

284 15th St SE #201 1 pm to 4 pm $379,900

1622 G St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $649,900

20019

1157 46th Pl SE 2 pm to 4 pm $299,000

20020

3713 Alabama Ave SE #301 Noon to 2 pm $167,500

SOUTHWEST

20024

800 4th St SW #s104 1 pm to 4 pm $275,000

800 4th St SW #s816 Noon to 3 pm $339,000

800 4th St SW #n615 Noon to 2 pm $499,000