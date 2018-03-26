

Built in 1996 and updated since then, this townhouse on Rosebay Court in Germantown, Md., sits on a cul-de-sac with views of trees. (Jacqueline Binkley)

When you want to buy a single-family home in the suburbs with outdoor space and updates and your budget is capped at $400,000, you may want to consider a townhouse. In expensive Montgomery County, Md., sometimes a townhouse can provide you with the space and amenities you want at a more affordable price.

For example, the end-unit townhouse, No. 407 at 14 Rosebay Ct. in Germantown, includes three finished levels with approximately 1,818 square feet and is priced at $350,000. Annual property taxes are $4,250, and the monthly homeowner association fee is $142.

Built in 1996 and updated since then, the townhouse has upper- and lower-level decks as well as a back yard. The townhouse sits on a cul-de-sac with views of trees rather than other houses.

The first floor has Brazilian Cumaru hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms, ceramic tile floors in the foyer and powder room, high ceilings, a box bay window and an open kitchen and breakfast area with a center island. Upstairs, the hallway includes skylights and a staircase window for extra light. The master suite has high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a soaking tub and separate shower in the bathroom. Two more bedrooms on this level have vaulted ceilings and share a hall bathroom. The finished lower level has a recreation room, sliding-glass doors to the deck, a laundry room and a one-car garage.

Assigned schools include Waters Landing Elementary, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle and Seneca Valley High, all rated average by GreatSchools.org.

For more photos, click here.

For more information, contact real estate agent Orla O’Callaghan with Re/Max Realty Centre at 301-275-0375.