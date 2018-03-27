1 of 10 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Inside Justin Timberlake’s Soho penthouse View Photos The recording artist and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, are listing the property for $7.995 million. Caption The recording artist and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, are listing the property for $7.995 million. The entry to the condominium is lined with custom wood paneling that complements the six-inch-wide oak plank floor found throughout the unit. Discreet door handles open to several of the storage options in the unit. Courtesy of Stribling Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Entertainers Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have put their 2,598-square-foot SoHo penthouse in New York on the market for $7,995,000, according to their listing.

Variety reports that they originally purchased the penthouse in 2010 for about $6.5 million and have since upgraded to a $20 million duplex penthouse in the Tribeca neighborhood. The two have been married since October 2012.

Timberlake, 37, started as a child star on “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” before becoming a member of the boy band NSYNC. He transitioned his solo singing career into acting, dancing and producing. He has garnered a host of awards, including 10 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards and nine Billboard Music Awards.

Justin Timberlake, left, and Jessica Biel arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in January. Timberlake is an award-winning recording artist and actor. Biel has starred in TV series and films. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Biel, 36, entered the scene with her long-standing role on the family drama “7th Heaven” and has since starred in films such as “A Kind of Murder” and “The Book of Love.” Earlier this year she received two Golden Globe nominations for best actress and best miniseries for her work on the TV series she executive-produces, “The Sinner,” on which she plays the main character.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom corner unit in the SoHo Mews building, designed by architecture firm Gwathmey Siegel, has a contemporary design with custom wood paneling and glassy finishes that create a seamless flow throughout the unit.



The condo has a dramatic entryway, with custom wood paneling. (Courtesy of Stribling)

The entry to the condominium is lined with custom wood paneling that complements the six-inch-wide oak plank floor found throughout the unit. Discreet door handles open to several of the storage options in the unit. A wall-size mirror reflects light from the windows in the opposite bedroom to draw light into the hallway.

The main living room of the condominium has more than 30 feet of open space surrounded by glass walls that look onto the terrace. Electronic shades can provide privacy at the touch of a button. The room is spacious enough to hold a baby grand piano.

An 853-foot terrace wraps around three of the four walls to provide outdoor space. Exterior walls with full-sized windows draw in enough light to illuminate the interior of the unit.

The kitchen in the open-plan living room blends into the background with smoky glass cabinets that give the impression of a blank wall.

Steps away from the kitchen is space for a dining room table, with storage and a serving surface discreetly tucked into the wall. The overhead chandelier helps to designate the dining area within the open plan space.



Situated at the corner of the unit, the master bedroom has two nearly full glass walls, one of which has a private door to the terrace. The windows in the bedroom and throughout the unit can be dimmed with a Creston electronic shade system. (Courtesy of Stribling)

A master bedroom with two full-glass walls has a private door to the terrace. The attached bathroom has marble floor and walls, with a dual vanity and separate soaking tub and shower. All three bedrooms come with an attached full bathroom. An extra half-bathroom is accessible from the main hallway.

Monthly dues of $3,686 cover the cost of a 24-hour doorman and concierge, parking and fitness center.