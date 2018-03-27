The flipping frenzy of 2004 to 2006 hastened the rise of home prices and contributed to the bursting of the housing bubble. Fast-forward a decade to today’s housing market, where Americans spend hours each week watching “Flip or Flop” or one of the countless other flipping shows, and it’s no wonder that home flipping has once again become popular.

The Year-End 2017 U.S. Home Flipping Report by Irvine, Calif.-based Attom Data Solutions shows that 207,088 houses and condos were flipped in 2017, up 1 percent from 2016 to an 11-year high. The number of homes flipped in 2017 represented 5.9 percent of all home sales last year, the highest percent since 2013.

These houses aren’t all being flipped by the same people, either: A total of 138,410 individuals or companies flipped houses in 2017, up 4 percent from 2016 and the highest number since 2007.

However, flippers are being a little more rational this time than during the previous high point of flipping in 2004 to 2006, says Attom Senior Vice President Daren Blomquist.

Average gross returns over the last three years have been 50 percent, compared with just 31 percent in 2004 to 2006. In addition, 65 percent of flippers used cash to flip their homes rather than borrow to purchase the home.

The five metro areas with at least 1 million people that had the highest home flipping rate in 2017 were: Memphis (12.8 percent of all sales); Las Vegas (9.1 percent); Tampa-St. Petersburg (9.0 percent); Birmingham, Ala. (8.6 percent); and Phoenix (8.5 percent).

In the D.C. region, flips were 6.1 percent of all sales, up 3 percent compared to 2016.

