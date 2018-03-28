

Trellis House in the District’s Shaw neighborhood will include studios as well as one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 425 to 1,218 square feet. (Niles Bolton and Associates)

Finding a new apartment near a Metro station is a goal for many renters in the District.

Leasing is set to begin next month for apartments at Trellis House, a 319-unit mixed-use development at 2323 Sherman Ave. NW, three blocks from the U Street/African American Civil War Memorial/Cardozo Metro station, which is served by the Green and Yellow lines.

Residents will be able to walk to countless restaurants, bars, music venues and shops. Move-in is scheduled for this summer.

Developed by Gateway Investment Partners and RISE: A Real Estate Co., Trellis House is designed around the themes of sustainability, wellness and community. The apartment building meets LEED Platinum Certification, with features such as electric car charging stations, a rooftop garden and proximity to public transportation. Technology includes fiber-optic high-speed Internet and keyless entry.

Amenities include a 12,000-square-foot courtyard, a swimming pool, a test kitchen with video broadcast cooking demonstrations, collaborative workspaces, outdoor fireplaces, grilling stations and a deck with city views. Trellis House also has a fitness center, a yoga studio, concierge services and a pet spa.

The rentals, which range from 425 to 1,218 square feet, include studio, one- and two-bedroom flats as well as two-level townhouse-style units. The apartments include a washer and dryer, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Some have a balcony or terrace.

Rents have yet to be determined.

For more information, visit trellishousedc.com.