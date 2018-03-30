Here’s a list of open houses taking place March 31-April 1 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

48 Rhode Island Ave NW 1 pm to 5 pm $1,149,000

1544 New Jersey Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

1544 New Jersey Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

819 Q St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $874,900

19 Q St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $999,999

518 Hobart Pl NW #2 Noon to 1 pm $2,950

522 Hobart Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000

520 Hobart Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000

1830 11th St NW #2 Noon to 3 pm $799,000

20005

1101 L St NW #305 1 pm to 3 pm $275,000

1325 13th St NW #28 1 pm to 4 pm $859,900

1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #406 1 pm to 3 pm $474,000

20007

1015 33rd St NW #411 1 pm to 3 pm $505,000

1685 32nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,400,000

2801 New Mexico Ave NW #717 2 pm to 3 pm $3,800

2715 P St NW Noon to 3 pm $2,400,000

20008

2755 Ordway St NW #108 1 pm to 3 pm $365,000

3883 Connecticut Ave NW #603 2 pm to 4 pm $425,000

20009

1451 Belmont St NW #205 4:30 pm to 6 pm $3,195

2328 Champlain St NW #402 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

2301 Champlain St NW #314 2 pm to 4 pm $674,900

2515 Ontario Rd NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $1,475,000

2801 Adams Mill Rd NW #211 1 pm to 4 pm $449,900

2020 12th St NW #601 1 pm to 4 pm $579,500

1914 15th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,149,000

1869 Mintwood Pl NW #21 2 pm to 4 pm $449,555

2434 16th St NW #102 1 pm to 3 pm $574,900

2434 16th St NW #b101 1 pm to 3 pm $649,900

20010

3546 13th St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $524,999

20011

1243 Rock Creek Ford Rd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $694,990

608 Roxboro Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $599,900

401 Missouri Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000

714 Varnum St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $529,900

4607 16th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,200,000

4521 Georgia Ave NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900

4521 Georgia Ave NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

20012

541 Brummel Ct NW 2 pm to 4 pm $565,000

30 Van Buren St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $539,000

1799 Verbena St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $820,000

20016

2860 Arizona Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

3101 New Mexico Ave NW #543 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

3430 34th Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,500,000

20036

1325 18th St NW #302 Noon to 2 pm $470,000

1325 18th St NW #513 1 pm to 4 pm $420,000

1718 P St NW #919 1 pm to 3 pm $545,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1811 D St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

730 11th St NE #102 1 pm to 3 pm $450,000

1417 G St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $749,495

15 S St NE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

15 S St NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

701 Florida Ave NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $1,385

1604 C St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

1666 Kramer St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $474,999

20011

135 Waltman Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $649,900

316 Nicholson St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $579,750

20017

1022 Perry St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $885,000

709 Jackson St NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $565,000

20018

2810 Brentwood Rd NE Noon to 3 pm $799,993

3643 Jamison St NE Noon to 5 pm $700,000

3701 Jamison St NE Noon to 5 pm $670,000

2628 Coleman Lane NE Noon to 5 pm $790,000

3716 Commodore Joshua Barney Dr NE Noon to 5 pm $585,000

20019

4204 Meade St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $514,990

516 58th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $385,000

4021 Meade St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $539,999

SOUTHEAST

20003

1509 D St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $4,000

1391 Pennsylvania Ave SE #362 2 pm to 4 pm $475,000

121 18th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $879,000

900 11th St SE #g07 1 pm to 3 pm $384,900

1344 Independence Ave SE Noon to 2 pm $1,449,000

900 11th St SE #204 1 pm to 3 pm $819,900

900 11th St SE #g02 1 pm to 3 pm $589,900

900 11th St SE #201 1 pm to 3 pm $724,900

20020

1702 28th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

2411 32nd St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $565,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

560 N St SW #n-714 1 pm to 4 pm $399,900

355 I St SW #113 1 pm to 4 pm $385,000

560 N St SW #n109 1 pm to 3 pm $323,900

1245 4th St SW #e-104 2 pm to 4 pm $405,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

420 M St NW #b 1 pm to 4 pm $674,000

811 4th St NW #219 2 pm to 4 pm $539,000

151 Rhode Island Ave NW 2 pm to 5 pm $1,245,000

415 Richardson Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $950,000

131 T St NW Noon to 2 pm $1,199,000

20007

4401 W St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $3,595,000

20008

2812 34th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000

20009

2410 20th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $299,900

1615 Q St NW #404 2 pm to 4 pm $528,900

1813 16th St NW #1a 1 pm to 3 pm $730,000

1820 Clydesdale Pl NW #300 1 pm to 4 pm $425,500

20010

1457 Park Rd NW #403 1 pm to 3:30 pm $434,900

1001 Monroe St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $949,999

529 Lamont St NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

20011

5214 4th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $669,800

20015

4301 Military Rd NW #502 2 pm to 4 pm $1,695,000

4301 Military Rd NW #502 2 pm to 4 pm $6,500

5431 Connecticut Ave NW #204 1 pm to 4 pm $424,900

20037

1111 23rd St NW #3g 2 pm to 4 pm $914,900

1111 23rd St NW #3g 2 pm to 4 pm $4,700

NORTHEAST

20002

629 Constitution Ave NE #103 11 am to 1 pm $449,000

1375 Maryland Ave NE #c 1 pm to 4 pm $689,000

1375 Maryland Ave NE #h 1 pm to 4 pm $3,399,000

20018

3141 24th St NE 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $593,000

20019

4234 Gault Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $2,400

5320 James Pl NE 2 pm to 5 pm $449,999

SOUTHEAST

20003

1008 South Carolina Ave SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,299,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

1311 Delaware Ave SW #s432 1 pm to 4 pm $309,000