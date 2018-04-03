1 of 14 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × A tour of Matt Lauer’s Hamptons estate View Photos The former ‘Today’ co-host and his wife, Annette Roque, are listing their property for $12.75 million. Caption The former ‘Today’ co-host and his wife, Annette Roque, are listing their property for $12.75 million. The privacy that comes with the Matt Lauer/Annette Roque property in the Hamptons, N.Y., starts with the gated entrance and winding driveway that leads to the main house. Courtesy of Corcoran Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer and his wife, Annette Roque, are still trying to sell their home in the Hamptons’s Sag Harbor after two years on the market.

They first listed the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house for $18 million in 2016 and have lowered the price multiple times, according to listing records. It currently is listed for $12.75 million with agent Susan Breitenbach of Corcoran.

Lauer, 60, for 20 years had been co-anchoring “Today” on NBC when he was fired in November amid allegations of “inappropriate sexual behavior.” Before his stint on the national show, Lauer worked on news programs in smaller markets, including Boston, Richmond and Philadelphia.

[Inside Justin Timberlake’s SoHo penthouse]

Lauer has been married to Roque, a former Dutch model, since 1998. She has appeared in campaigns for J. Crew and Victoria’s Secret, according to the New York Post. The couple have three children together.



Architect Daniel Romualdez designed the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom property to look like a New England cape-style house. (Courtesy of Corcoran)

The 8,000-square-foot home was built in 2004 and sits on 15 acres, with an additional 10 acres on a separate lot that is also included with the sale. A gated entrance and winding driveway lead to the main house.

Architect Daniel Romualdez designed the house in New England cape style with a shingled roof and classic double-hung windows.

[Inside Cal Ripken Jr.’s Baltimore County estate]



The living room has cathedral-like ceilings and double doors lining it. (Courtesy of Corcoran)

An elongated living room with cathedral-like domed ceilings and authentic barn beams is one of several indoor gathering spaces. Double doors line the length of the room, which can almost make the room feel like an outdoor patio when all the doors are open.

In the library, tall windows with built-in seating overlooking the garden serve as the backdrop for bookcases that reach nearly all the way from the floor to the ceiling.

The adjacent dining room has hand-printed wallpaper designed with silhouettes of trees that gently mimic the woods surrounding the property.



The kitchen has all modern appliances as well as a wood-burning fireplace, with extra space to store firewood. Off to the side is a potting room for preparing plants and cuttings to go in the extensive gardens. (Courtesy of Corcoran)

Interior designer Muriel Brandolini continued the New England theme with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a wood-burning stove and extra space to store firewood.

[Inside LeBron James’s new Los Angeles mansion]

A chandelier hangs from the high ceiling in the master suite. The house has eight bathrooms. The suite has a wood-burning fireplace and a door to the outside.

The grounds were designed by landscape architect Miranda Brooks and consist of multiple entertaining areas with several hidden gardens nestled in the expansive backyard.



Tall trees provide a secluded spot for the heated gunite pool. (Courtesy of Corcoran)

A heated gunite pool measuring 70 feet by 20 feet comes with a pool house and wet bar. A stone wall separates the pool house from the small patio for pool chairs and umbrellas.

Tall trees surround a Har-Tru tennis court, which can also be used as a basketball court.