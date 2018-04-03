

The newly built 8,000-square-foot mansion at 2948 University Terrace NW in Washington is a rare find in the Kent neighborhood. (HomeVisit)

While new condos and apartments seem to spring up monthly in the District, finding a newly built single-family home in the city can be tougher.

Buyers with deep pockets have a new option in Kent in Northwest, where Cabin John Builders recently completed an 8,000-square-foot mansion priced at $4.375 million.

The three-level stucco-and-stone house at 2948 University Terrace NW has wood trim, a wood garage door and a copper roof over the front door.

In the back, the house has a three-level turret with windows on every level adjacent to three levels of outdoor space. It has a balcony off the master suite, a screened-in porch with a stone fireplace off the family room and a covered patio on the lower level.

Architectural details such as wood beams in the kitchen, a coffered ceiling in the family room and a breakfast area with a bay window add warmth to the house, along with four fireplaces.

The master suite has a fireplace in the bedroom, a separate sitting room with glass doors to the balcony, and a luxurious marble bathroom with a free-standing soaking tub. The house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

