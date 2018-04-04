

The 10,000-square-foot riverfront mansion in Fort Myers, Fla., is set to be auctioned on April 14. The one-acre property is valued at $4.7 million. (Wanderlust Photography)

A splashy 10,000-square-foot mansion in Fort Myers, Fla., is ready to be auctioned to the highest bidder with no reserve, which means the best offer will be accepted regardless of the amount. The owners, who purchased the estate in 2012, are ready to leave the area.

Built in 2008 by Arthur Rutenberg Homes and overlooking the Caloosahatchee River, the property sits on more than one acre and is valued at $4.7 million. The grounds include a dock with three boat lifts, a covered lanai with an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, an outdoor fireplace and an infinity pool with a hot tub next to the river.

The house has 22 rooms, including six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The main level includes two fireplaces, living and dining rooms, a den, and a spacious kitchen with a second prep kitchen, a butler’s pantry, a breakfast area and a family room with a fireplace.

[Adopting a laid-back attitude at Latitude Margaritaville]

The first-floor master suite includes two bathrooms, a sitting area, a hobby shop, a theater room, a gym and walk-in closets.

The house has been built to withstand 200-mph winds and includes a whole house generator.

Previews of the property are available from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays as well as on Friday. The auction is to take place April 14.

For more information about the auction and the property, click here.