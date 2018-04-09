

The three-level townhouse at 4514 Squiredale Sq. in Alexandria — listing for $350,000 — allows pets, and its neighborhood has a swimming pool and playground. (Matt Allen)

When you want to buy a home with room for your family and your maximum price is $400,000, a townhouse is often your best option in the expensive Washington region. The Alexandria section of Fairfax County is one of many popular areas for buyers looking for an easier commute into downtown Washington, Fort Belvoir and the Pentagon, but the median sales price for homes in Fairfax County was $490,000 in February, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.

Townhouses can be a good fit for first-time buyers because they often require less maintenance yet have the space of a small single-family house. For example, the townhouse at 4514 Squiredale Sq. in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, priced at $350,000, has 1,408 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Monthly homeowner association dues are $126 and annual property taxes are $3,644.

Built in 1971, this three-level townhouse includes an updated kitchen with a pantry, a gas oven and a bay window. The main level has a separate living room and a separate dining room. The lower level has a family room. The townhouse has a fenced-in patio in the back where owners can grill and entertain. The townhouse development allows pets and has a swimming pool and playground.

Assigned schools include Woodlawn Elementary, Whitman Middle and Mount Vernon High, all rated below average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores.

For more information, contact Matt Allen, a real estate agent with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, at 202-256-6819.