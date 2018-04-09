Where a home is located continues to be crucial in real estate.

There’s no question that the most valuable information for buyers and sellers includes data about their region and local jurisdiction rather than national news about prices and inventory. The Washington region, like much of the country, has a limited number of homes available for sale. But even within a region, there can be variations in market performance that consumers on both sides of a transaction need to recognize.

Two of the signs of a “hot” market, in which buyers face competition and sellers have the upper hand, are the number of days a house is on the market before it’s sold and the ratio of the final sales price to the original list price.

Fewer days on the market means buyers are making offers — and they’re being accepted — more quickly. A higher percentage of the average sales price to the average original list price means buyers are making more full-price offers and sometimes offering more than the original asking price for a property.

The Washington area continues to be a seller’s market when comparing the fourth quarter of 2016 and the fourth quarter of 2017. The average number of days a property in this area stayed on the market during the fourth quarter of last year was 46, down from 51 in the last quarter of 2016. The ratio of the average sales price to the average original listing price rose to 97. 2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 96.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Regional differences in the pace of sales

Digging a little deeper into the data to find differences within the region, buyers will find competition fiercest in the District, where 46.18 percent of homes sold in the fourth quarter of 2017 did so within 10 days or less.

In fact, 6.7 percent of homes sold with zero days on the market, meaning they sold even before they were openly listed.

By comparison, 32.76 percent of homes sold in the fourth quarter of 2017 in Northern Virginia did so in 10 days or less, with 6.4 percent sold with zero days on the market.

In Prince George’s County, 31.81 percent of homes sold did so within 10 days and 4.6 percent sold with zero days on the market. In Montgomery County, it was 31.55 percent and 3.2 percent.

A tale of two counties: Prince George’s and Montgomery

Two data points show that Prince George’s County is seeing increased buyer competition for houses. The county’s ratio of the average sales price to the average original listing price was the highest among the four areas at 99.2 percent, which tells us that buyers were offering full price or more in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Prince George’s had the second shortest average number of days on the market at 42 at the end of 2017, compared with 49 in Northern Virginia and 52 in Montgomery. The average number of days on the market in the District was 35 during the fourth quarter of 2017.

In contrast, Montgomery came in last or tied in all the metrics related to the pace of sales, which could be good news for buyers looking there. Montgomery had the lowest percentage of homes that sold with zero days on the market, the lowest percentage of homes that sold in less than 10 days and the lowest (tied with Northern Virginia) ratio of the average sales price to the average original listing price.

All this data can be overwhelming, but with the help of a real estate professional, you can use it to make decisions during the spring home-buying season whether you are a buyer or a seller.

David Charron, chief strategy officer of Rockville-based multiple-listing service Bright MLS, writes an occasional column about the Washington-area real estate market.