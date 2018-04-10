

The 18,000-square-foot, four-bedroom and 10-bathroom penthouse at 888 South Olive St. in Los Angeles is renting for $100,000 per month. (Courtesy of Level)

Los Angeles — described famously as “72 suburbs in search of a city,” frequently attributed to poet Dorothy Parker — is changing.

Urban renaissance and luxury development are transforming downtown L.A. into a mini-Manhattan, at least if you look in the right direction and away from the Hollywood sign.

Just like the rest of Southern California, new high-rise apartments and condos in downtown L.A. come at a premium price. For example, the two-level penthouse at Level Furnished Living at 888 South Olive St. rents for $100,000 per month.

[Los Angeles property is the most expensive home for sale in America]

The 18,000-square-foot apartment comes with 8,000 square feet of outdoor living space, including a terrace with a fire pit overlooking the Los Angeles skyline, an outdoor kitchen with a bar and dining table that seats more than a dozen guests, and a private rooftop swimming pool and whirlpool tub.

The four-bedroom, 10-bathroom penthouse on the 34th and 35th floors has 13-foot-high ceilings with 360-degree views of L.A. There are four kitchens for entertaining, a lounge with a full bar, two formal dining rooms, an oversized living room with a sleek contemporary-style gas fireplace surrounded by marble, and a spacious master suite with a 480-square-foot walk-in closet. The apartment is fully furnished.

For more information and photos, click here.