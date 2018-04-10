1 of 17 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Inside Robert Griffin III’s Leesburg, Va., estate View Photos The former Redskins star is listing the property for $2,699,990. Caption The former Redskins star is listing the property for $2,699,990. Robert Griffin III’s 6,000-square-foot home in Leesburg, Va., has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. It sits on a three-acre fenced lot inside the Creighton Farms community. Creighton Farms comes with a Jack Nicklaus-designed 18-hole golf course, pools, tennis courts and a fitness center. Courtesy of Century 21 Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who recently signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, is still on the lookout for a buyer for his Loudoun County, Va., home.

Griffin bought the Leesburg home in 2013 for just under $2.5 million, then listed it for sale in April of 2016 for $2.75 million, property records show. He has since dropped the price to $2,699,990, according to the Century 21 listing.

Griffin, a Heisman Trophy winner and the second pick in the 2012 NFL draft, began his career as the quarterback for the Redskins. After a few injury-filled seasons in Washington, he signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2015 but left after only one season. He spent 2017 as a free agent and signed with the Ravens in early April for a one-year contract.

The 6,000-square-foot home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. It sits on a three-acre, fenced lot inside the Creighton Farms community in Loudoun County, Va. (Courtesy of Century 21)

The 6,000-square-foot home is within the Creighton Farms development, a planned community of 184 homes with a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course as one of its main amenities. An additional 2,300 square feet make up the lower level of the home, and a separate pool house also adds to the amount of living space.

The community offers “the perfect blend of a quiet lifestyle and the convenience of being just a short drive to city life,” said Bill Davis, listing agent at Century 21.



Ornate sconces and an overhead chandelier illuminate the foyer. (Courtesy of Century 21)

The home has a dramatic foyer with ornate sconces and a chandelier illuminating the space.

The home has multiple living rooms. One has a kitchenette along the back wall. French doors open to the back yard. The other living room has a fireplace as its focal point.

The formal dining room has an open doorway to the main kitchen, but a set of double doors that closes off the second kitchen to hide any messy prep work. The cream wainscoting complements the textured off-white wallpaper and matte gold finish of the chandelier.

The kitchen can accommodate a full-size dining table and a couch in front of the fireplace. The home has three gas fireplaces. (Courtesy of Century 21)

A kitchen made by the Habersham company brings rustic flair to the white-tiled room. Two vintage-style chandeliers hang over a center island with carved corner details and a dark countertop to contrast with the mostly white kitchen.

The master bedroom measures 26 by 23 feet, providing enough room for a lounge area and a large flat-panel TV.

The centerpiece of the master bathroom is the free-standing soaking tub against the backdrop of a wall-size mirror. Two free-standing vanities and a separate steam shower with dual shower heads complete the room. The master closet is a dark mahogany hue and has a number of shelves designed for shoe storage.

An in-home theater on the lower level has plush seating for six, with room for more. Two of the theater’s chairs come with a massage mechanism and in-chair speakers. The glossy sheen of the finish adds a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the room.

“The house is set up to entertain but not bother,” Griffin said in an email. “What I mean is that it is open enough to allow you to enjoy family and friends all in one room but not bother others who are doing their own thing in another. Peaceful but a fun home to live in.”



The pool has an infinity edge that cascades down into this collecting pool at one end. (Courtesy of Century 21)

The heated pool with spa has a built-in grill at one end of the patio and a pool house at the other. To the left of the pool is an outdoor television that comes with the house purchase. The pool has an infinity edge which cascades down into a collecting pool at one end.

The landscaped yard has ample privacy from the neighboring homes.

The $500-a-month homeowners association fee covers community amenities such as four tennis courts, an 18-hole golf course, several pools, putting and practice greens, a fitness center, overnight club rooms for guests and reciprocal hospitality with other developments owned by the same company.

The home is leased to a tenant through 2022, so any purchase comes with an obligation to honor the lease.