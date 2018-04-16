

The duplex at 3949 Alabama Ave. SE in Washington, listing for $399,900, has an open kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counters, new cabinets and new stainless-steel appliances. (Gregory Sanders)

Many home buyers say they don’t want any projects and prefer to buy a move-in ready place. Buying a newly renovated home in the city for less than $400,000 may require you to move away from the popular hot neighborhoods such as Shaw, Logan Circle and Capitol Hill to communities such as Fort Dupont in Southeast Washington, where a house was recently listed for sale at $399,900.

The three-story semidetached house, also known as a duplex, at 3949 Alabama Ave. SE, which was purchased in late April 2017 for $232,000, has been fully renovated. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,158 square feet. Annual property taxes are $2,270.

[Four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in D.C.’s Marshall Heights lists for $349,999]

The brick house has a front porch, a back yard with a deck and a detached two-car garage. Inside, all three bedrooms and one bathroom are on the upper level, and the second bathroom is in the basement. The house has hardwood floors and an open kitchen with a breakfast bar, granite counters, new cabinets and new stainless-steel appliances.

The house is across from Fort Dupont Park, which has an indoor ice skating rink and outdoor concerts in the summer.

Assigned schools include Beers Elementary, rated above average by GreatSchools.org, and Sousa Middle and Anacostia High, both rated below average by the site.

For more photos, click here.

For more information, contact real estate agents Pennye Green or Nadia Aminov with Long & Foster Real Estate at 301-907-7600.