Using data from Rockville-based multiple-listing service Bright MLS, we compiled a list of some of the most expensive houses for sale in the Washington area this month. Listings range from $4.285 million for a Bethesda mansion to $8.5 million for a 23,000-square-foot mansion on a 116-acre estate in Loudoun County that belongs to comedian and actor Martin Lawrence.
$8.5 million
Agent: Peter Pejacsevich, Middleburg Real Estate — Atoka Properties
Built in 1980 and renovated in 2004, this 116-acre estate includes a 23,816-square-foot mansion that belongs to Martin Lawrence, an actor and comedian known for his TV series “Martin” and movies such as “Big Momma’s House.” The house includes five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an indoor basketball court, an indoor swimming pool and hot tub, a bowling alley and a movie theater. The grounds include two lakes with a dock for fishing and boating.
$8 million
Agent: James Kazunas, Hollywood Real Estate Services
Built in 1908, this Beaux-Arts townhouse on Embassy Row in Kalorama was originally designed by George Totten Jr. The townhouse was sold in 2015 for $3.1 million and has been renovated and restored by architect Christian Zapatka and builder John McAlpine. The townhouse has five levels with approximately 9,500 square feet, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and eight fireplaces. The house was most recently listed for sale at $7.9 million in August 2017.
$5.5 million
Agent: Jamie Peva, Washington Fine Properties
Built in 1860, this Federal-style rowhouse in Georgetown’s East Village has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and nearly 3,500 finished square feet. The renovated property includes a garage, a garden and a swimming pool. The main level includes a living room, a dining room and an open kitchen and family room with access to the garden. On the upper level are a master suite, two more bedrooms and an office. The lower level, which also has garden access, includes a playroom, a fourth bedroom, a laundry room, a second kitchen and a storage room.
$4.995 million
Agent: Marc Fleisher and Michael Kay, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
This Massachusetts Avenue Heights stone mansion includes a terrace with a fountain, a swimming pool and whirlpool tub. Built in 1927, this house has 8,658 square feet with hardwood flooring, custom-designed moldings, two fireplaces and original details. The house has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, including a master suite with a private sunroom and two bathrooms. The third level has a loft, a fifth bedroom and a full bathroom. The house was previously listed for sale at $5.5 million in October 2016 and at $6.75 million in October 2014.
$4.995 million
Agent: Theresa Burt, Washington Fine Properties
Built in 1910, this Cleveland Park residence has a wraparound porch with a gazebo, a circular driveway, a two-car garage, a side lawn and a swimming pool, whirlpool tub, cabana and pool kitchen. Inside, the four-level house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and three fireplaces. The kitchen has a beamed ceiling and opens to a two-level great room with built-in bookcases, a fireplace and walls of windows including a bay window with a window seat.
$4.5 million
Agent: Amal Lafhal and Alan Rezaie, Re/Max One Solutions
Built in 2006, this gated estate includes two acres of property with a pond, hills, a swimming pool with a cabana and a four-car garage that includes a catering kitchen. The house has 10,635 square feet with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, six fireplaces, two-story coffered ceilings, a theater room and a gym. The house was last purchased in July 2015 for $3.9 million.
$4.475 million
Agent: Jonathan Taylor and Maxwell Rabin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
This circa 1895 estate, which rests on 1.36 acres, has been updated throughout yet retains its original architectural detail and a floor plan suited for grand entertaining and intimate gatherings. The home has 10 bedrooms, 10 baths and nearly 12,000 square feet of living space, including a receiving room, formal living room, great room, dining room and solarium. The grounds include a swimming pool, terraces and a deep, shaded porch. The house, located less than a half-mile from the District line and near downtown Bethesda, was previously listed for sale at $5.2 million in October 2014.
$4.299 million
Agent: Fouad Talout and Pascale Karam, Long & Foster Real Estate
Built in 2011, this estate rests on more than two acres and has more than 22,000 square feet of living space with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The home has four levels with an elevator, a dramatic curved double staircase, marble floors, columns, a main-level master suite, an in-law or guest suite, a two-story library, seven fireplaces and three kitchens. The home includes a billiards room, a home theater and garage parking for five cars. The house was previously listed for sale at $5.588 million in February 2015.
$4.285 million
Agent: Lynda O’Dea, Long & Foster Real Estate
Designed by Glenn Fong and built in 2005 by Jim Gibson, this home in the Edgemoor neighborhood is three blocks from downtown Bethesda. The home has approximately 8,000 finished square feet with an elevator, an open floor plan and a first-floor master suite. There are six bedrooms, seven baths, two fireplaces, an oversize kitchen and family room, a paneled library, a finished lower level and a patio. The house was previously listed for sale at $4.995 million in May 2016.
