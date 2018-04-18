1 of 99 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Inside the Washington area’s most expensive homes for sale View Photos Listings range from $4.3 million to $8.5 million. Caption Listings range from $4.3 million to $8.5 million. Loudoun County estate Built in 1980 and renovated in 2004, this 116-acre estate includes a 23,816-square-foot mansion that belongs to Martin Lawrence, an actor and comedian known for his TV series “Martin” and movies such as “Big Momma’s House.” HomeVisit Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Using data from Rockville-based multiple-listing service Bright MLS, we compiled a list of some of the most expensive houses for sale in the Washington area this month. Listings range from $4.285 million for a Bethesda mansion to $8.5 million for a 23,000-square-foot mansion on a 116-acre estate in Loudoun County that belongs to comedian and actor Martin Lawrence.



The 116-acre estate at 19290 Telegraph Springs Rd., Purcellville, Va., is listing for $8.5 million. (Peter Pejacsevich)

$8.5 million

Agent: Peter Pejacsevich, Middleburg Real Estate — Atoka Properties

Built in 1980 and renovated in 2004, this 116-acre estate includes a 23,816-square-foot mansion that belongs to Martin Lawrence, an actor and comedian known for his TV series “Martin” and movies such as “Big Momma’s House.” The house includes five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an indoor basketball court, an indoor swimming pool and hot tub, a bowling alley and a movie theater. The grounds include two lakes with a dock for fishing and boating.

The five-floor townhouse at 2230 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, is listing for $8 million. (James Kazunas)

$8 million

Agent: James Kazunas, Hollywood Real Estate Services

Built in 1908, this Beaux-Arts townhouse on Embassy Row in Kalorama was originally designed by George Totten Jr. The townhouse was sold in 2015 for $3.1 million and has been renovated and restored by architect Christian Zapatka and builder John McAlpine. The townhouse has five levels with approximately 9,500 square feet, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and eight fireplaces. The house was most recently listed for sale at $7.9 million in August 2017.



The four-bedroom, four-bathroom Federal-style rowhouse at 1409 29th St. NW, Washington, is listing for $5.5 million. (Jamie Peva)

$5.5 million

Agent: Jamie Peva, Washington Fine Properties

Built in 1860, this Federal-style rowhouse in Georgetown’s East Village has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and nearly 3,500 finished square feet. The renovated property includes a garage, a garden and a swimming pool. The main level includes a living room, a dining room and an open kitchen and family room with access to the garden. On the upper level are a master suite, two more bedrooms and an office. The lower level, which also has garden access, includes a playroom, a fourth bedroom, a laundry room, a second kitchen and a storage room.



The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house at 2615 30th St. NW, Washington, is 8,658 square feet and listing at $4.995 million. (Marc Fleisher)

$4.995 million

Agent: Marc Fleisher and Michael Kay, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This Massachusetts Avenue Heights stone mansion includes a terrace with a fountain, a swimming pool and whirlpool tub. Built in 1927, this house has 8,658 square feet with hardwood flooring, custom-designed moldings, two fireplaces and original details. The house has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, including a master suite with a private sunroom and two bathrooms. The third level has a loft, a fifth bedroom and a full bathroom. The house was previously listed for sale at $5.5 million in October 2016 and at $6.75 million in October 2014.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home at 3220 Idaho Ave. NW, Washington, is listing for $4.995 million. (Theresa Burt)

$4.995 million

Agent: Theresa Burt, Washington Fine Properties

Built in 1910, this Cleveland Park residence has a wraparound porch with a gazebo, a circular driveway, a two-car garage, a side lawn and a swimming pool, whirlpool tub, cabana and pool kitchen. Inside, the four-level house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and three fireplaces. The kitchen has a beamed ceiling and opens to a two-level great room with built-in bookcases, a fireplace and walls of windows including a bay window with a window seat.



The 10,635-square-foot home at 10301 Beach Mill Rd., Great Falls, sits on two acres and is listing for $4.5 million. (Amal Lafhal)

$4.5 million

Agent: Amal Lafhal and Alan Rezaie, Re/Max One Solutions

Built in 2006, this gated estate includes two acres of property with a pond, hills, a swimming pool with a cabana and a four-car garage that includes a catering kitchen. The house has 10,635 square feet with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, six fireplaces, two-story coffered ceilings, a theater room and a gym. The house was last purchased in July 2015 for $3.9 million.



The nine-bedroom, 10-bathroom home at 3911 Bradley Lane, Chevy Chase, was built in 1895 and is listing for $4.475 million. (Jonathan Taylor)

$4.475 million

Agent: Jonathan Taylor and Maxwell Rabin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This circa 1895 estate, which rests on 1.36 acres, has been updated throughout yet retains its original architectural detail and a floor plan suited for grand entertaining and intimate gatherings. The home has 10 bedrooms, 10 baths and nearly 12,000 square feet of living space, including a receiving room, formal living room, great room, dining room and solarium. The grounds include a swimming pool, terraces and a deep, shaded porch. The house, located less than a half-mile from the District line and near downtown Bethesda, was previously listed for sale at $5.2 million in October 2014.

The 22,000-square-foot home at 11705 Sugarland Rd., Herndon, Va., is listing at $4.299 million. (Fouad Talout)

$4.299 million

Agent: Fouad Talout and Pascale Karam, Long & Foster Real Estate

Built in 2011, this estate rests on more than two acres and has more than 22,000 square feet of living space with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The home has four levels with an elevator, a dramatic curved double staircase, marble floors, columns, a main-level master suite, an in-law or guest suite, a two-story library, seven fireplaces and three kitchens. The home includes a billiards room, a home theater and garage parking for five cars. The house was previously listed for sale at $5.588 million in February 2015.



The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home at 7515 Exeter Rd., Bethesda, Md., is three blocks from downtown Bethesda and is listing for $4.285 million. (Lynda O’Dea)

$4.285 million

Agent: Lynda O’Dea, Long & Foster Real Estate

Designed by Glenn Fong and built in 2005 by Jim Gibson, this home in the Edgemoor neighborhood is three blocks from downtown Bethesda. The home has approximately 8,000 finished square feet with an elevator, an open floor plan and a first-floor master suite. There are six bedrooms, seven baths, two fireplaces, an oversize kitchen and family room, a paneled library, a finished lower level and a patio. The house was previously listed for sale at $4.995 million in May 2016.

