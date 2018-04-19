A new 62-unit condo building in D.C.’s NoMa will target first-time home buyers. (Studio 4D)

Prospective first-time home buyers often feel shut out of the city’s hottest neighborhoods, where prices can be out of reach.

Now the J Street Companies has acquired two adjacent properties at Congress and L streets NE in the NoMa/Union Market neighborhood, with plans to build 62 condos for first-time buyers.

The walkable community, anticipated to be complete in early 2020, will be close to the NoMa/Gallaudet Metro station as well as shops and restaurants at Union Market and others such as the REI at Uline Arena store.

Residents will be able to bike, walk or take Metro to the H Street NE corridor and 14th Street NW for nightlife.

Nelson Architects will design the 62 condos, primarily one-bedroom units priced from the $400,000s. The development will include units in the building and off-site for households earning less than the area median income.

