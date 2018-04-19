

A gym in the basement is a thing of the past in upscale developments. In fact, even a fitness center with a yoga room isn’t enough in high-end condo communities.

Marketed as part of the wellness culture, spas are now an added perk for homeowners in luxury buildings. Today’s spas go beyond just a steam room or sauna, and incorporate some of the latest trends in spa treatments.

For example, at the 1000M condo on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, residents can take advantage of ice therapy and a Himalayan salt room that claims to clear pollens, viruses, toxins and pollutants from your body.

At Oceana Bal Harbour’s space in Miami, residents can have a “Hyperbaric Oxygen” infusion, meant to combat lines and wrinkles. The treatment applies oxygen under hyperbaric pressure to maximize the concentration of oxygen on your skin.

A Turkish bath, known as a Hammam Spa, is part of the Brickell City Centre’s Reach and Rise condo buildings in Miami. The Hammam Spa combines a sauna and a spa in one room with Carrara marble tubs and hammered black stone walls. Each spa room accommodates eight to 10 people and has a treatment room, a hair salon and manicure and pedicure stations.

Residents at Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences on Singer Island, just north of Palm Beach Island in Florida, can choose one of several spa zones, including an “infusion zone.” The infusion zone includes infusion therapy in a special lounge where nutrients known for improving skin, hair and nails and for boosting energy are administered by a professional nurse.