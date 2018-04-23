

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse has 1,188 square feet on three levels. (Hanna Wang)

When you are looking for a house in brand-new condition but your budget maxes out at $400,000, a townhouse can be your best option in suburban Washington, where single-family houses can easily top $500,000 or more. A townhouse, particularly an end unit with extra windows, often has as much space as a single-family home and can require less maintenance depending on how much the homeowner’s association handles.

For example, the end unit townhouse in the Goshen Village development at 19513 Taverney Dr. in Gaithersburg, priced at $327,500, has a monthly homeowner association fee of $96. Annual property taxes are $2,952.



The renovated kitchen with quartz countertops opens to the dining area. (Hanna Wang)

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse has 1,188 square feet on three levels. The townhouse has been renovated with a new kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and quartz counters that open to a dining area. The bathrooms have all been renovated, and the house has a new heating and air conditioning system, new lights and new doors. The townhouse includes crown moldings, recessed lighting, a walkout basement with a full bathroom, a deck, a patio and a fenced yard that backs to open space. The house comes with two assigned parking spaces.

Assigned schools are Whetstone Elementary, Watkins Mill Middle and Montgomery Village High, all rated average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores.

