

The first apartments in the new building will be ready by the end of 2019. (Perseus TDC)

A mixed-use development will bring 520 new apartments to 200 Stovall St. in Alexandria, with the first apartments anticipated to be ready by the end of 2019. Perseus TDC, an affiliate of Transwestern Development Co., and its partner Four Points LLC recently began construction on the transformation of a vacant government office into a development with 25,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Boston-based ELV Associates is the majority equity partner in the development.

The apartments will include 50 studios, 292 one-bedroom units and 178 two-bedroom units, with rent to be determined. The development will include a three-story fitness center, a sports bar and a co-working lounge. The primary amenity for residents will be more than 10,000 square feet of amenities on the rooftop, including a pool, a lounge, a dining area and a fireplace.

The development is across the street from the Eisenhower Metro station and is within Hoffman Town Center, which has restaurants, shops and entertainment venues. The center also is home to the National Science Foundation headquarters. Plans call for ground to be broken in 2019 for a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development across the street from 200 Stovall that will add more residential and retail options. That development is expected to be anchored by a Wegman’s grocery store.

More from Real Estate:

Inside the D.C. area’s most expensive homes for sale in April

New report points out acute shortage of housing for extremely low-income people