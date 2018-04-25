

In a hot rental market, properties don’t keep a for-rent sign out for very long. (Getty Images/iStock)

This rental market has officially picked up the pace. Prices are on the rise and rental properties are renting quickly. In this competitive market, renters have to be prepared to go up against other applicants on the home they like best. Renters must know the limits of what they’re willing to offer to a landlord to make their application rise to the top.

Make a list of what is most important. Note the budget and if there is any flexibility.

Renters need to have everything prepared in advance to submit an application so they can act quickly to secure the rental.

Do not hesitate to submit an application if you find a home you like.

Be prepared with pay stubs, offer letter stating salary or proof of income or a contact that can confirm salary.

Have your current and prior landlords’ contact information for the past five years.

If possible, have a reference letter written by your current and prior landlords.

If you have pets, have veterinary records available.

Have personal checks for application fees and deposits.

With individually owned properties, renters will need to think more strategically.

Renters should know what they are prepared to offer a landlord in a multiple-application situation. Ask what is most important to the landlord of the property. Does the landlord want a longer term tenant, a quicker lease start date or the highest rent? Not all landlords have the same priorities, so it is best to know what the landlord’s priorities are.

Offering an early lease start date can make an application attractive. Between April and early August are the best times for a landlord to have the property on the market to rent and offering a lease term of longer than a year (even if only by a month or two) also could make an application more desirable. And offering a higher rent can help an application rise to the top.

There are often rentals that are leased in “as-is” condition. These are rental properties that a landlord is not willing to paint, clean or renovate. If budget is a priority, these are often where renters can find a better deal. Making small improvements to the property such as painting, paying for a carpet or professional cleaning or adding switch plates to the light switches can save you $200 to $500 a month in rent.

In a competitive rental market, many independent landlords will adopt a no-pets policy. Having a pet could prove especially tricky if seeking a rowhouse, an apartment in a rowhouse or a rental property that is more unique. Some owners may be willing to negotiate about having a pet in the unit. Perhaps you offer to have a dog walker or take your dog to doggy day care a few days a week. Or maybe offer a pet deposit, pet rent or pet fee. Think of things that will alleviate a landlord’s fears of possible pet damage. Do you work from home a few days a week? Can you sometimes bring your pet to work? Does your pet have training that you can show proof of (such as being a trained therapy dog)? Can your current or prior landlord write a glowing reference letter stating that your dog did not cause noise disturbance or damage to the property?

In a hot market, rental properties get snatched up quickly. When run-of-the-mill application terms aren’t enough to get a renter what they’re looking for, it pays to offer landlords better terms and make an application stand out from the pack.