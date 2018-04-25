

The estate, located near Charlottesville, is the perfect locale for a wedding. (John Hancock Productions/Visual Advantage)

A mansion known as Guildford Farm, located on 91 acres near Charlottesville at 743 Welsh Run Rd. in Ruckersville, has been the site of countless weddings and family gatherings. Built in 1790, the mansion has been owned by prominent Virginia families including the Early family, for whom Earlysville is named. The property, which has views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has been expanded, preserved and renovated several times and is priced at $2.3 million. The house can function as a wedding venue, bed-and-breakfast or a private home.

[Charming Wesley Heights cottage reflects artist who built it]

The mansion has 13 working fireplaces, each with a hand-carved mantel and surround. The columned front includes a front porch and a balcony. Inside, the main level has 10-foot ceilings and seven-foot windows, original wide-plank heart-pine floors, a formal living room, a formal dining room, a bedroom and a full bathroom. In addition, this level has a large country kitchen with a fireplace, granite counters and a beamed ceiling with wood hand-cut from large logs. Upstairs are three more bedrooms, each with a private bathroom. An enclosed porch with numerous windows is on the third level, along with access to a widow’s walk. The lower level has a recreation room, a bar, a bedroom and another full bath. This level also has a room with walls of stone and a beamed ceiling, probably the original part of the house.



The main level has 10-foot ceilings and seven-foot windows. (John Hancock Productions/Visual Advantage)

The grounds include a stone patio, a pavilion with a hot tub, a pond and a rustic barn with equipment for caterers and space for wedding receptions.

For more information, contact Ginger Slavic, a real estate agent with Long & Foster Real Estate at 434-981-0118 or visit http://www.longandfoster.com/homes-for-sale/743-Welsh-Run-Rd-Ruckersville-VA-22968-188218144.