1 of 98 Full Screen Autoplay Close Silver Spring Colonial Skip Ad × Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region View Photos The Washington Post’s picks of local distinguished homes on the market. Caption The Washington Post’s picks of local distinguished homes on the market. Ted Leonsis’s condo at the Wormley School in Georgetown has gone on the market for $3.2 million. Photo by HomeVisit Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Ted Leonsis’s condo at the Wormley School in Georgetown has gone on the market for $3.2 million. The Monumental Sports & Entertainment chief executive and owner of the Washington Capitals and Wizards is selling the unit 8 1/2 years after he bought it for $2.6 million.

The sale coincides with the recent purchase his son made in Kalorama. Zach Leonsis, senior vice president of strategic initiatives for Monumental and general manager of its sports network, spent $9 million to buy a house once owned by Politico founder Robert Allbritton. Marc McFadden, who represented Zach Leonsis in the purchase of the house, is the listing agent for the condo.

[Zach Leonsis buys $9 million Kalorama mansion]

(Photo by HomeVisit) The Wormley School, which was converted to condos in 2008 by Encore Development, was built in 1885 to educate African American children.

Leonsis, who owns Marwood Estate in Potomac, isn’t saying why he’s selling the condo. Through a spokeswoman, he declined to comment.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,500-square-foot apartment is one of just seven units in the Wormley School, which was converted to condos in 2008 by Encore Development. The school was built in 1885 to educate African American children. It was named in honor of James Wormley, a prominent Washingtonian who vigorously advocated for educational opportunities for black children.

The segregated school remained open until September 1952. The building turned into offices for the Board of Education a year later and was used for night classes. The city sold the building to Georgetown University in 1998 for $1.5 million. Encore bought it in 2005 for $8 million.

[Prominent Virginia estate is listed for sale]

Large windows and 14-foot ceilings give the south-facing apartment an open, airy feel. A massive gas fireplace anchors the main living area. Wood floors ground the space. A den off the living area has built-in bookshelves.



(Photo by HomeVisit) The kitchen has a walk-in pantry and breakfast bar.

The large, eat-in kitchen has a walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. The butler’s pantry comes with a wine refrigerator. A full-size washer and dryer are tucked into a small room with plenty of cupboards and counter space for folding clothes.

Oversize windows on two sides flood the master bedroom with natural light. The master bathroom has his-and-her vanities, a steam shower and separate soaking tub. The master suite includes a separate dressing area.

The unit comes with two underground parking spaces and separate storage. The monthly condo fees are $2,223 in the pet-friendly building.

Listing: 3329 Prospect St. NW, No. 5, Washington, D.C.

Listing agent: Mark McFadden, Washington Fine Properties

Previous House of the Week

More Real Estate:

Looking to buy a home for $500,000? Here’s what you can expect to find.

Mortgage rates haven’t been this high since 2013

The Washington Post Home Buyers Guide