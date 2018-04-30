

Residents at Lafayette Forest can walk to a market, shops and restaurants. (Piers Freezer)

Walkability tops the list of priorities for many home buyers, but matching that desire with a maximum budget of $400,000 and the need for two bedrooms can be challenging. Shifting from a Metro-accessible or city location could still get you close to what you want.

For example, the penthouse condo at 7715 Lafayette Forest Dr. #111 in Annandale is priced at just $299,999. Monthly condo association dues are $369 and annual property taxes are $2,665.

Residents at Lafayette Forest can walk to a market, shops and restaurants, as well as to Ossian Hall Park and to schools. The community is near the Capital Beltway, Route 50 and Route 236. The development has an outdoor swimming pool and basketball courts.

Assigned schools include Braddock Elementary, Poe Middle and Annandale High, each rated below average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores.



The condo was renovated in 2015 to include granite counters and a granite breakfast bar. (Piers Freezer)

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has 940 square feet with cathedral ceilings and skylights. A balcony is accessible from the living room and the master bedroom and has views of trees. The living room includes a fireplace. Built in 1986, the condo was renovated in 2015 and includes granite counters, a granite breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances.

Click here for more photos. For more information, contact real estate agent Thu Vu of RE/MAX Gateway at 703-798-7368.