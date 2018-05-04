

(Photo by HomeVisit) The screened porch is a roomy, three-season entertaining space.

Back in 2000, when he was house-hunting, an ad drew Chris Simmons to this home in the Palisades neighborhood of Northwest Washington. The house did not make a good impression, but the surroundings did.

“It was a really ugly, horrible, hideous-looking house,” Simmons said, “but it was in an amazing spot, with an unobstructed view of the Potomac.”

Built in 1988, the gunmetal-gray dwelling, with its pink and purple swooshes, had a vaguely Southwestern vibe. When Washington Home and Garden featured the street in its spring 1990 issue, it described the home as “blatantly anti-traditional” with a “colorful motif” that resembled “an Aztec temple.”

After Simmons bought the house, he turned to noted architect Robert Gurney to transform the eyesore into a contemporary home that capitalized on the river views. The first renovation kept the original footprint, but that was about it. A front porch was added. An elevator was installed. The exterior was covered in Hardiplank siding and painted the color of lemon sorbet.

Gurney came back about five years later for a second renovation. This time, a screened porch was put in back, along with a stainless steel in-ground spa, and the master suite was remodeled. Instead of having three separate rooms — bedroom, bathroom, closet — Gurney removed all barriers, opening up the space.

“There was not a lot of space available, as all three rooms had to be accommodated within the existing footprint,” Gurney told Bathroom Trends Magazine. “So the decision was made to incorporate all three functions within one big space, with various areas defined by specific architectural elements and materials.”



(Photo by HomeVisit) The free-standing tub, made from Agape wood, has clean lines on the exterior and curves on the interior. Behind it, the floating glass tower is the shower.

The tub and shower combination is stunning. The free-standing tub, made from Agape wood, has clean lines on the exterior and curves on the interior. Behind it, the floating glass tower is the shower. The plumbing for the shower and tub is contained within a strip of aluminum. Floor-to-ceiling closets line one wall; a vanity stretches across the other.

The screened porch is a roomy, three-season entertaining space. Warm woods cover the walls and ceiling. A massive outdoor fireplace is flanked by windows treated to resemble Japanese shoji screens.

Simmons says his favorite spot is on the front porch where he can sit, enjoy the gentle breeze and gaze at the river.

“On certain days, the Potomac is spectacular,” he said. “You have beautiful, crystal, deep-blue river. When the sun is at the right angle, it sparkles.”

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,916-square-foot house is listed at $2.45 million.

Listing: 4511 Potomac Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Listing agent: Jennie McDonnell, Long & Foster

