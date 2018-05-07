Nearly every home buyer, even those with a $1 million budget, needs to make some compromises when choosing a home to buy. Those with a budget maxed out at $400,000 have fewer options in the expensive housing market in Washington, where the median sales price was $555,451 in March, according to Bright MLS, based in Rockville, Md.
Location, size and condition are the three main variables for homes. Buyers willing to give up a little space to live in their desired neighborhood may want to look at condos.
For example, the condo at 3510 16th St NW #104, located in Mount Pleasant, one of the hottest real estate markets in the city, is priced at $385,555. Monthly condo fees are $380, and annual property taxes are $2,111. No parking is included with the condo.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has 650 square feet. The condo includes hardwood floors, rain shower heads in the two stone bathrooms, stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and a window in the kitchen, a washer and dryer, and a private patio. Small pets are allowed.
The prime amenity of this condo is its location, near bakeries, markets, restaurants and a yoga studio. The Columbia Heights Metro station and more shops and restaurants, including a Target, are about a half-mile away.
Assigned schools include Bancroft Elementary, Deal Middle and Wilson High, all rated average or above average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores.
