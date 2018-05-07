

The building is a half-mile from the Columbia Heights Metro station. (Jenn Verrier)

Nearly every home buyer, even those with a $1 million budget, needs to make some compromises when choosing a home to buy. Those with a budget maxed out at $400,000 have fewer options in the expensive housing market in Washington, where the median sales price was $555,451 in March, according to Bright MLS, based in Rockville, Md.

Location, size and condition are the three main variables for homes. Buyers willing to give up a little space to live in their desired neighborhood may want to look at condos.

For example, the condo at 3510 16th St NW #104, located in Mount Pleasant, one of the hottest real estate markets in the city, is priced at $385,555. Monthly condo fees are $380, and annual property taxes are $2,111. No parking is included with the condo.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has 650 square feet. The condo includes hardwood floors, rain shower heads in the two stone bathrooms, stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and a window in the kitchen, a washer and dryer, and a private patio. Small pets are allowed.



The condo includes hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchen. (Jenn Verrier)

The prime amenity of this condo is its location, near bakeries, markets, restaurants and a yoga studio. The Columbia Heights Metro station and more shops and restaurants, including a Target, are about a half-mile away.

Assigned schools include Bancroft Elementary, Deal Middle and Wilson High, all rated average or above average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores.

