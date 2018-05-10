

The Lockwood Apartments are coming to 13th and E streets SE. (SK+I Architecture and Craft Studios)

The developers of new townhouses at Buchanan Park and condos in the former Buchanan School clearly like the neighborhood. While those two projects are nearly sold out, Ditto Residential, the developer of the Buchanan School condos, and Insight Property Group, the developer of the townhouses along with Federal Capital Partners, are starting new residential development in the neighborhood.

Insight Property Group is building the Lockwood Apartments at 13th and E streets SE, a 145-unit building on a one-acre parcel of land that formerly held a trash truck depot and an auto repair shop. The apartments are located across the street from the Buchanan Park development and less than two blocks from the Potomac Avenue Metro station. The rent will average $2,900 per month, and the building will include 13 inclusionary zoning apartments for income-qualified residents. The apartment development is named after Belva Lockwood, a 19th-century suffragist who was the first woman to argue in front of the Supreme Court. The apartments, designed by SK+I Architecture and Edit Lab/Streetsense, are anticipated to be ready for occupants in mid-2019.

Construction is set to begin soon on a 44-residence development called Watkin’s Alley at 1309 E St. SE by Ditto Residential. The development, a joint venture with OPaL, will include 29 townhouses, 14 condos and a carriage house, along with one level of parking. These residences, financed in part with an investment from Grosvenor Americas, are anticipated to be completed by late 2019.

Residents of these developments can walk to Eastern Market and Barracks Row and live close to Trader Joe’s and Harris Teeter grocery stores, as well as across the street from a Safeway that is undergoing a major renovation. Nearby Watkins Elementary was recently renovated.

For more information, visit dittodc.com/watkins-alley and insightpropertygroupllc.com/project/lockwood-apartments.